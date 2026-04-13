NANNY OF THE MAROONS World Premiere Will Be Performed at the Belgrade Theatre and Hackney Empire in 2027

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Tickets are on sale for the world premiere of Nanny of the Maroons a major new co-production from Belgrade Theatre, Hackney Empire and tiata fahodzi, running in Coventry at the Belgrade Theatre from Friday 18 June 2027 – Saturday 3 July 2027, with national press night on Wednesday 23 June before playing at Hackney Empire from Wednesday 7 July 2027 to Sunday 11 July 2027.

Nanny of the Maroons tells the true story of a legendary 18th century freedom fighter.

High in the Blue Mountains of Jamaica, Queen Nanny prepares to lead her people in a war against British colonial forces. A brilliant military strategist and revered spiritual leader, she has outwitted her enemies at every turn with such cunning, they claim she has the powers of a witch. As long as her people remain enslaved, her war rages on. This is the epic story of a Woman, a Warrior, a Queen, who led the fight for freedom and became a Jamaican national hero.

Written by Belgrade Theatre Artistic Director Corey Campbell and Lucia Haynes, and directed by Campbell and Justine Themen, with music and lyrics by Corah Fowles, the production is developed through the Belgrade Theatre's co-creation process, engaging communities as part of the creative development of its work. West Midlands-based producers China Plate will support the development of the production as Executive Producers.

The production builds on the Belgrade's co-creation model, which places communities at the centre of theatre-making. Its 2025 co-created production of Romeo and Juliet - co-produced with Hackney Empire - engaged over 150 participants and reached audiences across Coventry, London and Bristol.

Earlier this year, the Belgrade presented Freedom to Reimagine, a three-day programme of events showcasing the development of Nanny of the Maroons. The programme included performances, exhibitions and discussions, and explored themes of freedom, power and collective strength. The events brought together young people, artists and community members, with contributions including newly devised work across poetry, dance and theatre, as well as original music developed in collaboration with composer Corah Fowles.

Developed over two years through historical research, community storytelling sessions, and artistic collaborations, Nanny of the Maroons will be a celebration of history, heritage, the power of community and the true meaning of freedom.

Corey Campbell, Artistic Director of Belgrade Theatre said, “At the Belgrade, we believe theatre is at its most powerful when it is made with people, not just for them. Nanny of the Maroons has grown out of incredible conversations, creativity and collaboration with communities - and in particular the elders of those communities - in Coventry, the Midlands and in Jamaica. It has truly been my honour and privilege to have worked with them and learnt from them, and to now be bringing the story of Jamaica's only heroine to life. It's incredibly exciting to be working alongside Hackney Empire and tiata fahodzi as we bring the production to audiences in 2027.

Chris Sudworth, CEO of Hackney Empire said, “We're delighted that Hackney Empire will again co-produce with The Belgrade, following our successful collaboration for Romeo & Juliet in 2025; and we are equally excited to partner with tiata fahodzi to bring this new production sharing critical and under-remembered history with audiences in Hackney and nationally. To have a directorial team of such calibre, in Corey and Justine, guiding this process promises an outstanding theatrical experience for our communities to discover.”

Chinonyerem Odimba, Artistic Director and CEO of tiata fahodzi, said, “tiata fahodzi are delighted to be in partnership with Belgrade Theatre on this production of Nanny of the Maroons as a co-producer. To be telling the story of the amazing Nanny and bringing this important history to audiences across the country I think is an exciting endeavour. Our long-standing working relationship with the venue, our admiration of Corey Campbell's co-creating model, and the synergy of our values and audiences means that we can't wait to see this show and tour develops. We can't wait for audiences to discover a woman that represents so much of what Black resistance means.”

Nanny of the Maroons is a Belgrade Theatre and Hackney Empire production, co-produced with tiata fahdozi, with China Plate as Executive Producers. Further creative team and casting will be announced in due course.