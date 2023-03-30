Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Micky Flanagan Adds Extra Dates For Brand-New Show, IF WE EVER NEEDED IT...

On 11th May Micky starts his run of 9 shows at The O2.

Mar. 30, 2023  
As an alternative to the Coronation, Micky will be doing an extra London date at OVO Arena Wembley on 6th May, with a matinee and an evening show - it could be his crowning (clowning) glory!


8000 people attended the last coronation at Westminster Abbey, Micky is expecting 23,000 for his shows on 6th May.

Micky will also be going back to Charles's old stomping ground in Wales to do shows at Cardiff International Arena on 28th and 29th April.

His last tour An' Another Fing... was the biggest stand-up tour in the world that year, without leaving the British Isles.

On 11th May Micky starts his run of 9 shows at The O2, without leaving his manor.

Tickets go on general sale at www.livenation.co.uk at 10am on 1st April (aptly on April Fool's day but this is not a joke).








