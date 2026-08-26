Maureen Lipman to Join RIGHT BEFORE I GO Cast at Soho Theatre

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

From Stan Zimmerman (writer of Golden Girls and Gilmore Girls), Right before I go. will transfer to London's Soho Theatre for a limited time from 5-10 September following its hit run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

A star-studded cast including Maureen Lipman (Educating Rita, Agony), Iz Hesketh (Tip Toe, Renegade Nell), Dominique Moore (Horrible Histories), Claire-Marie Hall (Operation Mincemeat), Emrhys Cooper (Nosferatu, Coronation Street), Gerard McCarthy (The Fall), Paul Bigley (Shakespeare in Love, The Danish Girl) and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Kinky Boots, Titanique) will join Stan Zimmerman himself, directed by Abigail Morris (Kindertransport, Colder Than Here).

The suicide awareness play highlights the raw struggles of people from all walks of life that have been impacted by suicide. Right before I go. uses real suicide notes of celebrities, veterans, bullied teens, those identifying as LGBTQ+, and those who have survived attempts. The play is followed by a talkback between the cast, audience and a local mental health professional.

September is Suicide Awareness Month, and the play is part of awareness raising activities during the month, including World Suicide Prevention Day on 10 September.

“After the suicide death of my good friend, Kevin Gill, I was at a loss about how to process this. Seeing so much shame around the topic, I decided to create a play in the vein of The Vagina Monologues, easily produced with actors on stools, reading the script from music stands. My hope is that this will create much needed discussion about a very complicated issue. I'm thrilled that London audiences will get the chance to see the show straight after our Edinburgh festival run, particularly during September, which is World Suicide Awareness Month,” said writer and actor, Stan Zimmerman.

Right before I go. has travelled across the USA, including a run in NYC at The Tank, featuring stars including Vanessa Williams, Olly Alexander, Christine Taylor and Patrick Page. At Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Stan Zimmerman was joined by Wendie Malick and Emily Kuroda in a critically acclaimed run. The London transfer is produced by Rodrigo Jorge for Dreamatorium Entertainment, and co-produced by Joan Lane for Wild Thyme Productions.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming