MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY To Take The Stage At Park Theatre

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Park Theatre has announced their Park200 Christmas show, a return to the world of Pride and Prejudice for a festive gathering told from the perspective of Mary Bennet, the novel’s most overlooked sister. Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley receives its UK premiere after a sell-out run in Chicago, and reunites the producing team from last year’s smash hit Christmas show Dracapella, Park Theatre and Adam Blanshay Productions.

At Pemberley, the Bennet family reunites for the festive season. While Elizabeth and Jane seem to have found the lives they were always destined for, Mary Bennet remains trapped by the role everyone has written for her: the awkward sister, the afterthought, the woman no one expects to surprise them. That is until Lord Arther de Bourgh arrives for the festivities, offering Mary the possibility of wholly different future. Smart, funny and emotionally incisive, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley gives Jane Austen's most overlooked heroine the story she was never allowed to have. Exploring identity, belonging and the quiet courage it takes to rewrite your own narrative, this is a witty, surprising and deeply human play about family loyalties, old assumptions and the possibility of becoming exactly who you were never expected to be.

Artistic Director Jez Bond said, “What joy we have in store for our audiences this Christmas. Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is the perfect winter treat; inventively blending Jane Austen with warmth, comedy and festivities.I’m delighted to be partnering with Adam Blanshay Productions once more and together bringing this hit play to UK audiences for the first time.”

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park. Boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In 13 years, it has enjoyed 10 West End transfers (including Rose starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, an RSC transfer and 14 national tours. Park Theatre has also been the recipient of seven Olivier Award nominations, won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards, and a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage, as well as their inaugural Campaign of the Year award in 2025 for their work reaching underserved audiences with Canadian/Korean comedy drama Kim’s Convenience. Park Theatre co-commissioned and co-produced the world premiere of The Meat Kings! (inc.) of Brooklyn Heights which won the 2026 Susan Smith Blackburn Award.

Cast and creative team TBA.

Performances will run at the Park Theatre, (Clifton Terrace, Finsbury Park, London N4 3JP) from 2 December – 10 January, Tues – Sun at 7.30pm, matinees Thurs, Sat & Sun at 3pm. Exceptions: 1pm & 5.30pm: 24, 26 Dec & 2 Jan | Added 3pm matinees: 22, 23, 29, 30 Dec & 7 Jan | Added 7.30pm: 28 Dec | No shows: 25 Dec & 1 Jan, & 5.30pm 31 Dec. For tickets: www.parktheatre.co.uk | £60 - £15 | 020 7870 6876*. Running Time: 2hrs 30 mins (TBC inc interval, approx) | Suitable for ages 12+

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