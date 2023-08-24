London Theatre Week: Tickets from £35 for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

The show will open for 16 weeks only from 16 September 2023 - 6 January 2024 at the Gielgud Theatre

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Following the triumph of Old Friends at the 2023 WhatsOnStage Awards where it won the Best Theatre Event Award, and the unforgettable all-star gala performance to celebrate the life and work of the great Stephen Sondheim at the theatre named after him in May 2022, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, will open for 16 weeks only from 16 September 2023 - 6 January 2024 at the Gielgud Theatre with many of that Gala cast. 

Old Friends all-star cast will again include Bernadette Peters who is appearing in a West End run for the first time in her legendary career and Lea Salonga who is appearing for the first time in 27 years. Co-stars include several of the fabulous Gala company, including Christine Allado, Janie Dee, Bonnie Langford and Jeremy Secomb, joining them will be Beatrice Penny-Touré, Joanna Riding, and Jac Yarrow with further exciting casting to be announced soon. 

The thrilling, joyously staged Gala of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends sold out within a couple of hours last year leaving thousands of disappointed fans unable to get tickets, so a simultaneous screening took place at the Prince Edward Theatre. Now by popular demand, audiences will have another chance to see the never to be forgotten and one of the most talked about theatrical events of the year.

Was £48 - Now £35
Was £72 - Now £45
Was £114 - Now £75

Valid on all performances Monday - Friday (limited allocation on Fridays) from 18 September 2023 - 13 October 2023.
Selling prices £35 and £45 are freesell. £75 tickets will be ringfenced allocation.
(Excl. Saturday performances)




