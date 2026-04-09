Listen: SYLVIA Musical Releases New Single 'Stand Up' Ahead of 'Essentials' Album

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ZooNation Records will release 'Sylvia – The Essentials', a 14 track album from the musical starring Beverley Knight which will be released on 5 May and is now available for pre-order. Produced by Grammy award-winning Martin Terefe and released by ZooNation Records, the second single ‘Stand Up' has been released today and is available to download on all streaming platforms now, with lead vocals by Sharon Rose, music by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde (additional music by Kate Prince) and lyrics by Kate Prince (additional lyrics by Tachia Newall).

Pre-order the album and listen to the new song here.

About Sylvia

Renowned singer/song writer and performer Beverley Knight MBE (Sister Act, The Drifters Girl, Memphis The Musical) reprises her Olivier Award-winning role as Emmeline Pankhurst, alongside Sharon Rose (Hamilton, Motown, Beautiful: The Carol King Musical) as Sylvia in a UK tour culminating in a run at the Royal Albert Hall this Autumn.

Sylvia Pankhurst - fearless, flawed, and unforgettable. The untold story of the rebellious middle child of Emmeline Pankhurst takes centre stage in this irresistible hip hop, funk and soul musical that moves your feet and fires your spirit. Whilst her mother and sister battled for women's suffrage, Sylvia ignited a revolution for the forgotten: working women, the impoverished, the silenced. Caught between her family and her beliefs, Sylvia risked it all to bring change to millions.

Following its sell-out world premiere production at The Old Vic in 2023, Sylvia will visit Leicester Curve (24 Sep – 3 Oct), followed by Birmingham Hippodrome (6 – 10 Oct), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (13 – 17 Oct), Salford Lowry (19 – 24 Oct), Norwich Theatre (28 – 31 Oct), Canterbury Marlowe (2 – 7 Nov) before heading into the Royal Albert Hall on 13, 14 and 15 November 2026. Sylvia is supported by a grant from the Arts Council Incentivising Touring scheme.

The Olivier Award-winning electrifying musical is fuelled by an irresistible soundtrack by Josh Cohen, DJ Walde and Kate Prince that joyously unites hip hop, funk, and soul, and is brought to life on stage by world-renowned choreographer and storyteller Kate Prince (ZooNation).

The full creative team includes: Kate Prince (Director, Choreographer, Book, Lyrics and Additional Music), Josh Cohen and DJ Walde (Music), Ben Stones (Set and Costume), Natasha Chivers (Lighting), Tony Gayle (Sound), Andrzej Goulding (Video and Animation), Cynthia De La Rosa (Wigs, Hair and Make-up), Lolita Chakrabarti (Dramaturgy), Sean Green (Music Supervisor), Tachia Newall (Additional Lyrics), Priya Parma (‘Book With'), Danielle ‘Rhimes' Lecointe (Associate Director), and Jade Hackett (Associate Choreographer).

Track List:

First Steps (Beverley Knight, Sharon Rose, Elena Vincent, Kate Ivory-Jordan, Jay Perry, Tachia Newall, Jade Hackett, Stevie Hutchinson, Todd Holdsworth) Did You See Me? (Sharon Rose) Women Are Stronger (Jade Hackett, Jay Perry) Make Some Noise (Beverley Knight, Sharon Rose, Elena Vincent, Kelly Agbowu, Jay Perry) Don’t Let Me Down (Beverley Knight, Sharon Rose, Elena Vincent, Kate Ivory-Jordan, Jay Perry, Tachia Newall, Stevie Hutchinson, Kelly Agbowu) Little Brother (Sharon Rose) March Women March (Beverley Knight) Be the Change (Beverley Knight, Sharon Rose, Elena Vincent) Suffrajitsu (Beverley Knight, Sharon Rose, Kelly Agbowu, Jade Hackett) I Know Where You Live (Stevie Hutchinson, Todd Holdsworth, Tachia Newall) You’ve Changed (Beverley Knight, Sharon Rose) Audience with Asquith (Verity Blythe, Jaye Marshall, Jade Hackett, Kate Ivory-Jordan, Kelly Agbowu) Sylvia, Silvio (Todd Holdsworth) Stand Up (Sharon Rose)