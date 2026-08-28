Listen: 'One In A Trillion' From HOT MESS
The musical will be closing next week on Sunday 6 September at The Other Palace.
“One in a Trillion” a brand-new track from the musical Hot Mess has been released. The musical will be closing next week on Sunday 6 September at The Other Palace.
Vicky Graham said, on behalf of the producers, 'It has been incredibly exciting to see audiences embrace Hot Mess throughout this London run, and we're so proud of everything Jack, Ellie and this brilliant company have achieved. 'One in a Trillion' was newly created for this production at The Other Palace, and Morgan Gregory makes it a true showstopper with his incredible vocals.
Releasing the track as a single feels like the perfect way to celebrate these final performances in London, and to give audiences another piece of the show to take away with them. This may be the end of this particular chapter, but there are lots of conversations happening about what comes next for Hot Mess – so watch this space!'
Listen to the song below!
About Hot Mess
After a billion years of bad dates, Earth has finally found the one… Humanity. Sparks fly. Seeds are sown. Ground is broken. But what begins as a passionate love affair between the universe's most iconic couple quickly descends into a hot mess. An original pop musical about love, hope, and the ultimate break up.
Created by the award-winning duo behind 42 Balloons, Jack Godfrey and Ellie Coote, Hot Mess is a high-energy original romcom that reimagines the climate crisis as a turbulent love story between Earth and Humanity.
One in a Trillion is performed by Morgan Gregory, with music and lyrics by Jack Godfrey. Godfrey also serves as music producer and co-orchestrator, alongside Joe Beighton as co-orchestrator and music producer. Sam Featherstone is recording engineer, mixing engineer and music producer, with Leo Aram-Downs on guitar and mastering by Ste Kerry.
Danielle Steers (Just for One Day, Six the Musical, Bat Out of Hell) stars as 'Earth', following her acclaimed performances in the show's sell-out Edinburgh Fringe premiere and subsequent Southwark Playhouse transfer. Morgan Gregory (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, UK tour, Back to the Future, original West End cast at the Adelphi, 42 Balloons, Lowry, and Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park) stars as 'Humanity'. Mia Quimpo (Pippin, Upstairs at the Gatehouse) is cover 'Earth' and Nathan Shaw (Mamma Mia! The Party, and The Rocky Horror Show UK and International tour) is cover 'Humanity'.
The production features music supervision and co-orchestrations by Joe Beighton, choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, set design by Shankho Chaudhuri, lighting design by Ryan Joseph Stafford, audio production and sound design by Paul Gatehouse, costume design by Sarah Mercadé, musical direction by Sara De Sanctis, casting by Pearson Casting CDG and intimacy coordination by Lex Kaby. The dramaturg is Deirdre O'Halloran, with Lydia Cook as Associate Director and Taz Hoesli as Associate Choreographer, Phil Burke as Associate Lighting Designer, Charlie Smith and Richard Pomeroy as Associate Sound Designers, and Ciéranne Kennedy-Bell as Costume Supervisor. Rosie Morgan is Company Stage Manager, with James Anderton as Production Manager and Byron Ladd-Carr as Sound No.1.