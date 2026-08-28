Listen: 'One In A Trillion' From HOT MESS

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

“One in a Trillion” a brand-new track from the musical Hot Mess has been released. The musical will be closing next week on Sunday 6 September at The Other Palace.

Vicky Graham said, on behalf of the producers, 'It has been incredibly exciting to see audiences embrace Hot Mess throughout this London run, and we're so proud of everything Jack, Ellie and this brilliant company have achieved. 'One in a Trillion' was newly created for this production at The Other Palace, and Morgan Gregory makes it a true showstopper with his incredible vocals.

Releasing the track as a single feels like the perfect way to celebrate these final performances in London, and to give audiences another piece of the show to take away with them. This may be the end of this particular chapter, but there are lots of conversations happening about what comes next for Hot Mess – so watch this space!'

Listen to the song below!

About Hot Mess

After a billion years of bad dates, Earth has finally found the one… Humanity. Sparks fly. Seeds are sown. Ground is broken. But what begins as a passionate love affair between the universe's most iconic couple quickly descends into a hot mess. An original pop musical about love, hope, and the ultimate break up.

Created by the award-winning duo behind 42 Balloons, Jack Godfrey and Ellie Coote, Hot Mess is a high-energy original romcom that reimagines the climate crisis as a turbulent love story between Earth and Humanity.

One in a Trillion is performed by Morgan Gregory, with music and lyrics by Jack Godfrey. Godfrey also serves as music producer and co-orchestrator, alongside Joe Beighton as co-orchestrator and music producer. Sam Featherstone is recording engineer, mixing engineer and music producer, with Leo Aram-Downs on guitar and mastering by Ste Kerry.

Danielle Steers (Just for One Day, Six the Musical, Bat Out of Hell) stars as 'Earth', following her acclaimed performances in the show's sell-out Edinburgh Fringe premiere and subsequent Southwark Playhouse transfer. Morgan Gregory (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, UK tour, Back to the Future, original West End cast at the Adelphi, 42 Balloons, Lowry, and Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park) stars as 'Humanity'. Mia Quimpo (Pippin, Upstairs at the Gatehouse) is cover 'Earth' and Nathan Shaw (Mamma Mia! The Party, and The Rocky Horror Show UK and International tour) is cover 'Humanity'.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming

Related Stories 1 Cast Set For HOT MESS at The Other Palace

Danielle Steers returns as Earth alongside Morgan Gregory as Humanity in HOT MESS: A NEW MUSICAL, running at The Other Palace in London this summer. Learn more here!