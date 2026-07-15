Laurie Kilmartin to Make London Debut at Soho Theatre

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Comedian and Jimmy Kimmel Live! staff writer Laurie Kilmartin will make her London debut with two stand-up shows at the Soho Theatre in London on Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Laurie Kilmartin is a comedian and 2026 Peabody Award-winning writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live! She was previously a staff writer on CONAN for the show's entire eleven-year run, where she earned an Emmy nomination and won a WGA Award. She has written for the 2025 and 2026 Academy Awards ceremonies hosted by Conan O'Brien, the White House Correspondents' Dinner, The Late Late Show, and Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn. Laurie has performed standup on CONAN, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Comedy Central and Showtime. Her one-hour comedy special Cis Woke Grief Sl*t was named one of the best comedy specials of 2024 by NPR's Bullseye with Jesse Thorn.

Laurie has written two books: Dead People Suck, which was the answer to a Jeopardy! question in 2024, and the New York Times bestseller Sh*tty Mom. She and fellow comic Jackie Kashian host a popular podcast about standup comedy called The Jackie and Laurie Show. Her album Corset was released at #1 on the iTunes charts. Laurie's recent TV appearances include After Midnight (CBS), The Talk (CBS), Sherri (syndicated) and being interviewed by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton on Gutsy Women (AppleTV).

Laurie's standup special 45 Jokes About My Dead Dad made Vulture's list of Top Ten Comedy Specials of the year. In a January 2024 profile piece, the Los Angeles Times called Laurie Kilmartin 'one of the most fearless, respected performer-writers in the L.A. standup scene.'

Visit LaurieKilmartin.com for all of Laurie's tour dates and projects.

Tickets & Showtimes

Mon, July 27

Tues, July 28

7:15pm

https://sohotheatre.com/events/laurie-kilmartin-the-non-refundable-plane-tickets-tour/#performances

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