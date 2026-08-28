Lara Ricote, Em Humble and More Join Park Theatre's Autumn Comedy Season

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Park Theatre has revealed further details of a month of Edinburgh Festival Fringe comedy transfers, bringing Lara Ricote, Em Humble, Lou Wall and Olga Koch direct from Edinburgh to Park90 this September.

Inkling

Leading the season is 2022 Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer Lara Ricote, whose latest show Inkling runs at Park Theatre from 3 – 26 September, with a press performance on Friday 4 September at 7pm. The show has just been shortlisted for Best Show at the 2026 Edinburgh Comedy Awards, following its earlier nomination for Best Show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

In what Ricote calls her “stupidest and smartest show yet”, Inkling explores the mystery of being alive through surreal storytelling, character comedy and stand-up. Ricote won the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer in 2022 and has since appeared on Mitchell & Webb Are Not Helping, Make That Movie, Live at The Apollo, QI and Would I Lie to You?. Earlier this year she was nominated for Most Outstanding Show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Reflecting Ricote's own relationship with being hard of hearing, Saturday performances of Inkling at Park Theatre will be BSL interpreted. Accessibility and hearing loss also form part of the show itself, with Ricote exploring her own relationship with communication, impairment and identity.

Lady of the Lakes

Also transferring directly from Edinburgh is Em Humble: Lady of the Lakes , playing from 3 – 5 September. BAFTA-longlisted comedian Humble brings her debut character comedy show to Park90: a fantastically surreal procession of Arthurian-inspired freaks, wizards, goblins and urchins, as the fickle finger of fate decides who will emerge victorious and be deemed worthy to wield the legendary Excalibur.

Where Are All The Tall Grandmas?

Lou Wall: Where Are All The Tall Grandmas?, follows from 7 – 18 September. A nominee for Most Outstanding Show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in both 2024 and 2025, Wall dives headfirst into one very important question: where have all the tall grandmas gone? The result is a hilariously unhinged investigation into height, heritage and what it truly means to live large.

Olga Koch: Fat Tom Cruise

Completing the season is Olga Koch: Fat Tom Cruise from 19 – 26 September, following another acclaimed Edinburgh run. In the immersive and genre-defying show, Koch has one good story — only it isn't really her story — and combs through recent history to tell it.

Audiences can also save 20% when booking for more than one of the four comedy shows, with the offer applied when tickets for multiple shows are included in the same order.

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