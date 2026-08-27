La Voix To Host UK Theatre Awards 2026

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Strictly Come Dancing and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star, La Voix, will host this year's UK Theatre Awards, which return to 8 Northumberland Avenue on Monday 12 October, supported by headline sponsor Encore. For over 30 years, this annual event has celebrated the creative excellence and outstanding achievements seen on and off stage throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Although perhaps best-known by many for her recent TV appearances – including as a contestant on the most recent series of Strictly Come Dancing, as runner-up on Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, as a regular presenter on ITV's This Morning, and as the UK's vote announcer at this year's Eurovision Song Contest – La Voix's career was founded on stages across the UK. La Voix has toured theatres around the country for the last 10 years with her own live band in her comedy and music show, most recently with the hugely successful sold out tour The Show Isn't Over, which culminated in packed out performances at Theatre Royal Drury Lane and Brighton Dome. In 2026 she starred in Annie The Musical as Miss Hannigan, receiving rave reviews across the board.

Elsewhere, the multi-talented La Voix has wowed audiences with her incredible live vocals on Britain's Got Talent, graced the silver screen in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, and even appeared in an episode of Eastenders as herself, alongside releasing her own original music, and running a successful cosmetics and jewellery collection.

La Voix said, “I'm absolutely delighted to be hosting the UK Theatre Awards this year. Theatre has been such a huge part of my life and career, from touring the country with my own show to performing in some of the UK's most iconic venues, so it feels particularly special to be celebrating the incredible people who make theatre happen across the country. I can't wait to bring my signature glitz and glamour to the occasion!”

Claire Walker, Co-CEO of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, said, “We are thrilled to welcome La Voix as our host for the UK Theatre Awards 2026. A star of the UK stage herself – having appeared in musicals, pantomime and toured her own show across the nation – we are certain La Voix will not only bring sensational vocals, but but plenty of humour to the proceedings as we reflect on another incredible year of theatre across the UK.

“We are looking forward celebrating the outstanding achievements of our members and the enormous contributions they make to their communities and the theatre ecosystem. We are grateful to our headline sponsor Encore and all of our partners for their support.”

Full nominations for the UK Theatre Awards 2026 will be announced on Thursday 17 September, with the UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award finalists – Nottingham Playhouse, Theatr Clwyd and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds – already announced.

The UK Theatre Awards 2026 are supported by headline sponsor Encore, the premier provider of lighting equipment for theatre productions across the UK, including London's West End, Off-West End, Europe, and Asia, as well as numerous UK and international tours.

Additional thanks to Award Sponsors Theatre Tokens and Tysers Live in association with Ecclesiastical; Official Partners John Good, Marquee TV, The Noël Coward Foundation, SINE, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and Trafalgar Entertainment; and Official After Party Partner Preevue.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming