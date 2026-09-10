LA VOIX LIVE Will Make Appearance at the London Palladium in March 2027

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La Voix is heading to the West End! Following the response to the announcement of her 2027 UK tour LA Voix Live, it has been confirmed that she will visit to the iconic London Palladium on 22nd March 2027, with new dates also added in Manchester and Blackpool in April due to popular demand.

On performing in her own show for the very first time on Palladium stage La Voix says: “Playing the London Palladium is quite honestly a dream come true. I grew up watching the greats from Judy Garland to Shirley Bassey and imagining what it must feel like to stand where they stood.”

The Palladium has always represented the very essence of showbusiness to me: glamour, history and magic. So, to walk onto that stage, with my own show, is going to be an incredibly emotional moment.

“It feels like the little La Voix who watched those performances all those years ago is finally getting her moment under those lights. Last year it blew my mind that I performed and sold-out Drury Lane… this is the next level!”

This brand-new show from the showbiz tour-de-force herself will be packed with sensational vocals, a live band, outrageous comedy, razor-sharp wit and more glamour than should be allowed. Whether she’s belting out showstoppers, sharing scandalous stories or leaving audiences crying with laughter, La Voix delivers world-class entertainment and with no two shows the same, expect an unpredictable and unforgettable night out!

Renowned for her charismatic stage presence, La Voix has toured theatres around the country for the last 10 years, most recently with her hugely successful sold-out tour The Show Isn't Over. In 2026 she starred in Annie The Musical as Miss Hannigan, receiving rave reviews across the board.

In 2025, La Voix became one of Britain's most talked-about TV stars after waltzing her way into the nation's hearts on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. She has since continued to conquer television, most recently reading out the UK votes on The Eurovision Song Contest 2026, performing as herself in EastEnders and appearing regularly on ITV1's This Morning, where she discusses all the Entertainment and Showbiz news.

Produced by the award-winning Imagine Theatre, La Voix Live will open at BEAM: Hertford on 05 March 2027 before touring theatres across the UK through March and April.

For those who discovered La Voix on TV, this is the chance to experience the magic close up. For loyal fans, expect an even bigger celebration packed with new material, unforgettable moments and all the fabulousness you've come to expect.

With a voice that stops traffic, gowns that deserve their own standing ovation and charisma strong enough to power the National Grid, La Voix is back – bigger, bolder and more fabulous than ever! Book now… because life’s simply too short for sensible evenings.

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