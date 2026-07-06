Interview: 'You Literally Feel Like You're In The Movie!': Stephanie Costi on Reprising Her Role of Sandy in GREASE THE IMMERSIVE MOVIE MUSICAL

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After a successful run last summer, Secret Cinema’s Grease The Immersive Movie Musical returns to Battersea Park for eight weeks only, starting 22 July. The show allows audiences members to step into the world of Rydell High, becoming a part of the beloved movie musical.

Recently, we had the chance to chat with Stephanie Costi, who will be reprising her role of Sandy in Grease The Immersive Movie Musical. We discussed what originally brought her to the production, some of her favourite moments from last year and what she thinks makes immersive theatre such a special art form.

How did you first get started in the world of theatre?

I started dancing when I was really quite young. My sister is a performer - she's a singer-songwriter in the commercial pop industry. She started going to Tring Park School for the Performing Arts. To me, she's such a big inspiration who I look up to quite a lot. I always wanted to follow in her footsteps, but I didn't know too much about how to sing or act or anything like that! I used to love gymnastics when I was about eight or nine years old. I did gymnastics and ballet for a really long time, so I started out in the dance category of the industry. And then I followed in her footsteps, going to Tring, where I built many a skill, so that's how I started out into the industry, but I didn't think I could have done anything else, to be honest!

And what first made you want to be a part of this immersive production of Grease?

Grease, to me, is very nostalgic. I've grown up with the films, so I know it through and through. Sandy is such an iconic character, and they're such beloved characters. So, when I saw the opportunity come up through my agency, I knew that it was something I’d definitely love to do, but I had no idea about the immersive world, so I really wasn't sure what I was getting myself into! And then when we started rehearsals, they told us everything about the production in this new immersive world. So I started blind, essentially, and I realised what an insane production it would be!

Artwork for this year's show

What was it like performing in the show last year?

It was incredible, honestly! The audiences, there was 2,500 people per performance. And because it's such a beloved show, they're singing along, they're rooting for you. It's really nice to find little moments, because the audience are free-roaming around the whole space. We interact with them as we walk around, so it's really nice to find new people to chat to. We ask about dating advice, we play little games with them, we play cards with them in Frosty's Palace. Every single show is different, and that's what's so special and unique about this production. You can come and see it three times a week, and every single version would be completely different! Your experience can really change where you place yourself in the space - maybe you could follow a different character that night! It's just so special, because there's nothing quite like it.

And is it exciting to be returning to the production this year?

I'm so excited to be returning! There's about a third of the previous cast returning, and a fresh rest of the cast. It's really exciting to have new talent, and to be able to create little new moments with these different characters. And we had our first rehearsals yesterday, and everyone is the loveliest people ever! The kindest, most talented people. So I'm excited!

Can you tell us a bit about how the rehearsal process works for an immersive show like this versus a more classic theatre production?

The first year of the immersive production of Grease was very different to how we will be doing it this year. Last year, we were finding our feet and what things would work and what wouldn't. We've got VIP guests who, before the show starts, we’d teach them choreography, and all of our characters would teach them these specific points to come back to in the show that they would have rehearsed. So with things like that, it was really quite challenging, because we didn't have the audience to practice on - we were learning as we went. But now, it's really interesting in the second year returning, because we found our feet with it last year. We now have a great archive to show all the new people in the cast what it actually is, because it's really hard to describe! To have a visual and to have already done it before is really nice, because we've got the basics, and then we can create our own little characters and everyone can bring their own uniqueness to it, which is really nice.

Do you have any favourite memories from last year?

So “Beauty School Dropout” happens just before the KZAZ, which is the big hand jive dance competition. Sandy and Danny weren't allowed on the main floor during that time, because they wouldn't have been in “Beauty School Dropout.” So as soon as “Beauty School Dropout” finishes, there's a bit of scene interlude, and we ended up making a journey to Frosty's Palace, picking up a milkshake, going to sit in one of the booths in the actual Frosty’s Palace, which is a VIP section and we had a milkshake - which wasn't the best idea before a massive dance! - and then we ended up having tissue fights with the audience. It was just so much fun! That was one of my favourites.

What is it like interacting with audience members in character as Sandy?

It was strange at first! It definitely took a lot of practice to really get used to it, but the audiences are on your side, so it's really nice to interact with them. They truly believe you are them, especially in the immersive world. The set design that Tom Rogers has done is just immaculate. When you step inside, you literally feel like you are in the movie! So when you're having interactions with the characters, people are just so excited to talk to you - it's really wholesome.

So have you become a fan of immersive theatre now?

I have! I've never known anything like it. I've never seen an immersive production, but being part of it, I can't imagine not doing it. For a performance as well, it's so nice to have the artistic licence to like free roam a space. You've got your character down, you know what she would and wouldn't say, so it's really nice to have that licence to just do as you please.

The cast of the show for 2026

How do you balance the improvised and the scripted moments?

So our dance and vocal numbers, all of those are choreographed to a 'T,' so we have to be at specific points at specific moments. And then the interlude scenes, there are some scenes that are set, which are also choreographed and timed to the film, but the other little moments in between are the gems that you have time to interact with the audience, which is really nice. It's a set time that you have the freedom - as long as you're in the next place at the time you need to be, then you're all good. But it's really nice, because you can find a little journey. In “Danny Goes Jock,” there was a little section where I have to find Tom, who is the guy that I'm potentially going to the KZAZ dance with. I go on a little date with him, but he's doing a little section in “Danny Goes Jock” with Danny, so I had that time to be free and to do whatever I wanted. But then I knew I had to be a specific point to meet Tom once he was finished. I remember I had to walk from one end of the venue to the other end, and that was my journey - whatever I did on that journey was the freedom of it.

And you're performing along with the film. What is it like working with the screens?

It's actually really nice to have the film in the space! As I said, Tom Rodgers, the set designer, is so incredible. There are little screens everywhere you look, and sometimes hidden into the set as well! In the auto shop, its windows are black screens. I don't do “Greased Lightnin,” but if you watch it in the space, it's not a full replica, but highlight specific moments that are the exact same. So it's really nice to watch them side-by-side to pick out the moments we tried to replicate, and the moments where we've got the freedom of the choreography. And they're such iconic characters that it's really nice to see everyone up there!

Do you have a favourite song from the show?

I love “Summer Nights!” It's an opening number, so it's really nice to set up the characters. The male-presenting ensemble are on the bleachers, and the female-presenting ensemble are on a picnic table. We're right by each other, but eyeline-wise, we can never look at each other directly, but it's so nice to see people flipping between looking at both of us! That is just such a feel-good number - it's hard not to enjoy it.

What do you hope audiences take away from this production of Grease?

I think the immersive quality of a show like this is so amazing, and everyone should witness it. If you enjoy the film, if it's nostalgic to you, then you're entering the world. And for many people, theatre is a form of escape, and it's so nice to be part of a production that is so feel good and nostalgic. Everyone leaves dancing and everyone's dressing up. It's this community which is so lovely, and with the addition of phones not being allowed in, it's nice for everyone to just be involved in that one little space. But you also still have the freedom if you wanted to pop outside the funfair, grab a drink or some food and go and sit with Danny and Sandy. It is just really wholesome. It's a really lovely night out.

And finally, how would you describe the show in one word?

Iconic. Especially the fun house at the end! That whole last section of the production is just truly iconic, because it's pretty much replicating the film.

Grease The Immersive Movie Musical runs from 22 July - 13 September at Battersea Park