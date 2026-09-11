Imelda Staunton Receives Honorary Fellowship from RADA

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Imelda Staunton has been appointed an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), recognizing her contribution to the theatre industry and the art of acting.

The Honorary Fellowship celebrates individuals who have made a significant contribution to RADA, professional training or the wider industry. Fellows are also invited to take an active role in the life of the Academy, including opportunities to meet and work with current students.

Staunton, herself a RADA graduate, received the honor during a student induction session at the Academy's Jerwood Vanbrugh Theatre. Addressing new and returning students, she reflected on the importance of her own training at RADA and offered advice as they began the new academic year.

RADA revived its tradition of appointing Honorary Fellows in 2018. Since then, Fellowships have been awarded to Michael Sheen, Lindy Hemming, Mike Leigh, Thelma Holt CBE, Cicely Berry CBE, Glenda Jackson CBE, Mona Hammond OBE, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Stephen Sondheim, Francine Watson Coleman, Kathryn Hunter and Winsome Pinnock.

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