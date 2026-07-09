HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Transfer to London's Underbelly Soho

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Fresh off its off-Broadway debut and ahead of a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody - from the writer behind Fringe hit Pop Off, Michelangelo! Dylan MarcAurele - skates into London, landing at Underbelly Soho from 7th October to 1st November. Leading the cast as ice-hockey's favourite fictional power couple are Your Lie in April's Zheng Xi Yong, most recently seen in American Psycho at the Almeida, and newcomer Joseph Dann who will make his onstage professional debut.

Inspired by the hit TV series about the secret relationship between Major League hockey stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, a cast of five including 'wine mom' narrator Susan and a nightly scene-stealing cameo from characters like "Rose Landry" and “Ilya's Ass” recreate the show's main moments. Sporting a bop-infused score with songs such as 'Big Ass, Cold Heart' set to ballet style hockey choreography, audiences will find themselves hot, bothered and transported back to the ice rink in a camp celebration of the passionate community the show has created.

Biographies

Zheng Xi Yong — last seen in American Psycho at the Almeida Theatre and Your Lie in April at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and the Harold Pinter Theatre — plays Shane Hollander, while newcomer Joseph Dann, fresh from his appearance in the National Film Award-winning Hunting Party, plays Ilya Rozanov in his onstage professional debut. Rounding out the cast as Ilya's Dad and Shane's Mom are Andrew Berlin (13 Going On 30, Manchester Opera House world premiere; Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 at The Donmar Warehouse; Oklahoma! West End) and Sylvie Stenson (Pop Off, Michelangelo! at the Edinburgh Fringe; Hamilton UK and Ireland tour) and May Tether (Heathers the Musical, Soho Place and Amazon Prime, Gypsy Hope Mill/Manchester/Grand Opera House) will play the show's narrator Susan.

Dylan MarcAurele and Alan Kliffer said "We couldn't be more excited to bring Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody to London this Autumn, and there's nowhere better than Soho for it to be playing in the city. The reaction to our New York run has been incredible, and it's been amazing to see how many people have connected with its heart and humour. We can't wait to bring that same energy to the Edinburgh Fringe next month, and then to share it with London audiences at Underbelly Boulevard in October.''

Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood, Directors of Underbelly, said: "We're delighted to be welcoming Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody to Underbelly Soho for its London premiere. The show is a brilliant example of the bold, inventive and entertaining work we love to programme - combining sharp writing, original music and an infectious sense of fun. Following its success off-Broadway we're excited to give London audiences the opportunity to experience this unique production and to continue showcasing the very best musical theatre at Underbelly Soho."

Due to popular demand, there will be three performances on a Saturday post opening at 3pm, 7pm and 9.30pm and two on Sunday's at 2pm and 6pm.

Based on the Game Changers novel series by Rachel Reid, Heated Rivalry became a cultural phenomenon when it premiered on HBO Max and Crave in November last year. Averaging 10.6 million viewers per episode in the US alone, the finale delivered more than four times the audience of the premiere week making it the most-watched scripted title acquired from another platform in HBO Max history. The show has since aired across the world including in the UK. Season 2 is due to air in April 2027.

Written by creator of 2024's smash Fringe hit Pop Off, Michaelangelo! Dylan MarcAurele, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody debuted Off Broadway at The Culture Club in March to great acclaim with its run already extended before opening night due to audience demand. It's directed by Alan Kliffer, whose venue Asylum NYC debuted recent Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Titanique.

Heated Rivalry is produced by Klif Entertainment with General Management by Wildpark Entertainment.

Dylan MarcAurele is a NYC-based writer and composer. Highlights: Jonathan Larson Grant Winner; Richard Rodgers Award; Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellow; NAMT Festival; 2x Frank Young Grant Winner; Manhattan School of Music Musical Theatre Lab Series; Drama Club Camp, 2x JMF Writers Grove at Goodspeed; Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project in Nashville. Book/Music/Lyrics: Pop Off, Michelangelo! (Underbelly Boulevard, London; The Other Palace; 2x Edinburgh Fringe Festival), MEG4N (2024 tour starring Rosé of RuPaul's Drag Race), The Real Housewives of NYC: The Musical (featured on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live), The Passion of the Labradoodle (in development). Music: Lewis Loves Clark (Rhinebeck Writers Retreat; Barn on Fire Residency; Village Theater Festival of New Musicals [WA]), Tea with G (ART NY; Theatre 555), The Land of Forgotten Toys (Greenhouse Theater, Chicago). Music/Lyrics: Miley Chase: The Science Ace (licensed by Concord Theatricals), “Say Bravo!” (sung by Andy Cohen and the cast of Vanderpump Rules at the Paris Theatre in Las Vegas).

Alan Kliffer is originally from Canada, and has been producing, writing, directing and teaching comedy for over twenty years. Kliffer was the Artistic Director at Asylum NYC Chelsea for five years, putting the theatre on the map as an NYC comedy hub. He subsequently served as the inaugural Artistic Director of The Second City New York. In addition, Kliffer has produced industry audition showcases for Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show, and Just For Laughs, as well as award winning plays and musicals. Current productions include: (Palatable) Gay Robot, Don't Stop I'm About To Jazz, Flop! The Fully Improvised Musical Fiasco and more.

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