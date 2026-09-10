HAMILTON Extends West End Run at Victoria Palace Theatre

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Following a sold-out season featuring Broadway's original Aaron Burr, Leslie Odom, Jr., the West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton will extend booking at the Victoria Palace Theatre until 2 October 2027.

The current cast is led by Stephenson Ardern-Sodje as Alexander Hamilton, Yeukayi Ushe as Aaron Burr, Bente Mulan as Eliza Hamilton, Georgina Onuorah as Angelica Schuyler, Akmed Junior Khemalai as George Washington, Ashley J. Daniels as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Bellinfantie as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Shak Mancel James as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Jasmine Jia Yung Shen as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Daniel Boys as King George III.

Completing the company are Yuki Abe, John Browning, Milan Cacacie, Joshua Clemetson, Roxanne Couch, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Yesy Garcia, Riccardo Haerri, Olivia Kate Holding, Sergi Ibanez, Jared Irving, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Lily Laight, Michael Lin, Avigalle Mendoza, Fallon Mondlane, Tamara Morgan, Liam Morris, Tim Nutt, Joshian Angelo Omaña, Aharon Rayner, Phoebe Samuel-Gray and Daisy Ward.

Hamilton has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

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