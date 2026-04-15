Golden Bucket Awards Presenters Revealed; West End Flea Market Sets New Date

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Theatrical charity Acting for Others has revealed Alice Fearn, Raj Ghatak, Kim Ismay, Su Pollard and Ben Stock as presenters for this year's Golden Bucket Awards, with a special performance by Sooz Kempner. The event, hosted by Carl Mullaney, takes place at Prince of Wales Theatre on Tuesday 21 April.

The Golden Bucket Awards celebrate all of the supporters and fundraisers who have helped the charity raise vital funds over the past year, through bucket collections, the West End Flea Market and a variety of events throughout the year.

The award categories include Fabulous Fundraising, Fantastic Front of House, Behind the Scenes Star, Special Recognition Award and the Golden Bucket Awards for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for the theatres that raised the most during the annual theatre collections.

Also in the Acting for Others calendar, the 6th annual West End Flea Market will now take place on Saturday 25 July in its usual home at St Paul's Church and Churchyard, Covent Garden, from 10am - 2pm.

Early bird tickets will be on sale at a later date, with details to follow. General admission tickets will also be available on the day of the Flea Market, priced at £5 entry.

Top West End shows come together for this special event, with each production hosting a uniquely designed stall packed with theatrical memorabilia, signed items, and opportunities for selfies and autographs. Stalls are individually curated to celebrate each show, featuring themed merchandise and exclusive limited-edition collectables.

The coveted Best Dressed Stall will be judged by a star-studded panel, with the winner announced live at the event. This year's judges, participating West End stars, and shows will be revealed soon.

To donate to the charity, please visit:

https://actingforothers.co.uk/donate/