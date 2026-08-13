GOLDEN BOY From Almeida Theatre To Be Broadcast In Cinemas Via National Theatre Live

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National Theatre Live has announced that the Almeida Theatre’s upcoming revival of Golden Boy, led by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (The Crown; Challengers) will release to cinemas worldwide from Thursday 5 November 2026.

An American classic, written by Clifford Odets and directed by Olivier Award winner Sam Yates (VANYA; Magpie), Golden Boy is set to be captured live from its run at the Almeida Theatre where it plays a limited run from 9 September to 31 October 2026.

Joining O’Connor in the cast are Jason Barnett, Richard Fleeshman, David Ganly, Patrick Martins, Daniel Mays, Oliver Ryan, Hayley Squires, Stanley Townsend, Zubin Varla and Nicholas Woodeson.

Director Sam Yates said: “It is magical to think that our production of Clifford Odets’ play Golden Boy will be seen by audiences in cinemas across the world via NT Live. The filmed production exists both as an experience of the live production and as a film in its own right - a special melding of two art-forms. With the peerless Josh O’Connor leading this spectacular cast, and a world-class creative team, Odets’ propulsive American classic will thrill audiences with its verve, power and heart.”

Director Sam Yates leads a creative team including set and Costume Designer Rosanna Vize, lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Dan Balfour, composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, video designer Jack Phelan, movement director Imogen Knight, fight director Kate Waters, casting director Jim Carnahan CSA and Alexandre Bleau, children's casting director Amy Beadel CDG, music supervisor Jerome van den Berghe, orchestral manager David Gallagher, costume supervisor Sabia Smith, dialect coach: William Conacher and associate director Yasmin Hafesji.

‘I’m out for fame and fortune, not to be different or artistic! I don’t intend to be ashamed of my life!’

1930s New York, at the height of the Depression.

Joe Bonaparte is a gifted young violinist with extraordinary talent and a future in music, until a chance at fame and fortune lures him into the brutal world of professional boxing. Pressured by a ruthless manager, tempted by a forbidden love, and bound by the expectations of his Italian-American family, Joe is a young man torn between the seductive promise of the American Dream and the quiet honour of a decent life. He must confront what he’s willing to sacrifice, who he’s willing to become, and how to find his place in a world that demands he choose a side.

Brought to life with a live string quartet, this propulsive drama explores ambition, identity, and the high price of success.

Golden Boy joins the previously announced NT Live title The Misanthrope, featuring Golden Globe Award winner Sandra Oh from Tuesday 22 September 2026. Audiences can find their nearest screening at NTLive.com with tickets for all titles on sale now.

For some international territories outside the UK, specific release dates will follow.

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