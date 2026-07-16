Full Cast Set for BLOOD OF MY BLOOD at Royal Court Theatre

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The Royal Court Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Blood of my Blood by Joy Nesbitt (Scenes with Black Folk), who makes her Royal Court playwriting debut as part of the theatre's 70th anniversary season.

At a former plantation now converted into an Airbnb, a pregnant Black woman communes with her ancestors, seeking answers to the questions she's afraid to ask anyone else. Set between 1862 and the present day, Blood of my Blood is a powerful exploration of family, history and belonging, directed by Tatenda Shamiso, who returns to the Royal Court following A Good House and No I.D.

The production runs in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Thursday 1 October until Saturday 7 November 2026, with a Press Night on Wednesday 7 October 2026.

The full cast includes Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ (Twelfth Night), Jodie Campbell (Bitch Boxer), Hannah Morrish (The Brightening Air), Karene Peter (Rye Lane), and Patrick Vaill (Stranger Things: The First Shadow).

The full creative team is Set & Costume Designer Natalie Pryce, Lighting Designer Simisola Majekodunmi, Movement and Intimacy Director Ingrid Mackinnon, and Sound Designer Kayodeine. The full team is completed by Royal Court Dramaturg Laetitia Somé and Casting Director Saffeya Shebli, alongside Dialect Coach Aundrea Fudge, Dramatherapist Samantha Adams and Assistant Director Marley-Rose Liburd.

Bullock Creek, South Carolina, 1862. As war rages beyond the plantation, Ginnie Good raises her five children in a cabin that will outlast them all. Today: A woman rents the cabin on AirBnB to conjure her ancestors.

Joy Nesbitt makes her Royal Court debut with a haunting new play about inheritance, belonging, and what we hear when we listen to the voices of the past.

Joy Nesbitt and Tatenda Shamiso said: "We've assembled a phenomenally talented team to bring Blood of My Blood to life, and we can't wait for you to see it! It's such an honour to bring this work to the Royal Court, exploring and naming our heritage on our own terms."

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