Full Cast Set For GOLDEN BOY at Almeida Theatre

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The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast for Golden Boy. Joining the previously announced Josh O'Connor are Jason Barnett, Richard Fleeshman, David Ganly, Patrick Martins, Daniel Mays, Oliver Ryan, Hayley Squires, Stanley Townsend, Zubin Varla and Nicholas Woodeson.

Olivier Award winner Sam Yates (VANYA; Magpie) directs BAFTA winner Josh O'Connor (Disclosure Day; Challengers) in this searing revival of Clifford Odets' knockout American classic. The production opens on Tuesday 15 September with previews from Wednesday 9 September, and runs until Saturday 31 October.

About Golden Boy

I'm out for fame and fortune, not to be different or artistic! I don't intend to be ashamed of my life!

1930s New York, at the height of the Depression.

Joe Bonaparte is a gifted young violinist with extraordinary talent and a future in music, until a chance at fame and fortune lures him into the brutal world of professional boxing. Pressured by a ruthless manager, tempted by a forbidden love, and bound by the expectations of his Italian-American family, Joe is a young man torn between the seductive promise of the American Dream and the quiet honour of a decent life. He must confront what he's willing to sacrifice, who he's willing to become, and how to find his place in a world that demands he choose a side.

Olivier Award winner Sam Yates (VANYA; Magpie) directs BAFTA winner Josh O'Connor (The Crown; Challengers) in this searing revival of Clifford Odets' knockout American classic. Brought to life with a live string quartet, this propulsive drama explores ambition, identity, and the high price of success.

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