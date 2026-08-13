Full Cast And Creative Team Set for TABLE 17 At Kiln Theatre

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Kiln Theatre has revealed the full cast and creative team for the UK premiere of Douglas Lyons' hit play and romantic comedy Table 17, directed by 2026 Tony Award-winner Zhailon Levingston. The production runs at Kiln Theatre from 17 September – 24 October 2026 (Press Night: Thursday 24 September) following sold-out runs in New York and LA.

Jamael Westman (originated title role of Hamilton in the West End) takes on the role of Dallas and joins previously announced Olivier Award-nominee Marisha Wallace (Cabaret, Guys & Dolls) in her play debut as Jada, and Michael Rishawn (Ain't No Mo', Handjob) who reprises his award-winning role as River/Eric.

The full creative team includes Douglas Lyons (Writer), Zhailon Levingston (Director), Amy Jane Cook (Set & Costume Designer), Matt Haskins (Lighting Designer), George Dennis (Sound Designer), Nicholai La Barrie (Associate Director), Maybelle Laye (Costume Supervisor) and Dominique Hamilton (Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Supervisor).

Two exes. One dinner. What could go wrong? Would you go to dinner with your ex? The one you were engaged to, but haven't spoken to in years? You're over them - right?!

Jada and Dallas are hashing things out in this sharp, hilarious new comedy. Can they leave 7 years of baggage at the door to give their love a second chance? Is the spark even still there? Or will the weight of their past pull them apart before the night ends?

Following sold-out runs in New York and LA, Douglas Lyons' (Chicken & Biscuits) award-winning play, directed by Zhailon Levingston (CATS The Jellicle Ball), makes its UK premiere at Kiln. Featuring Marisha Wallace as Jada, Jamael Westman as Dallas, and Michael Rishawn as River/Eric, get ready to give love a second chance this autumn.

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