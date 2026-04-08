Freddie Fox Will Make Musical Theatre Debut in HIGH SOCIETY at the Barbican

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Final casting has been announced for a new production of Cole Porter’s HIGH SOCIETY, revealing an exciting line-up of stars from both stage and screen set to join the company. From the producers of Cole Porter’s Anything Goes and Kiss Me Kate, the run at the Barbican Theatre will open on 19 May for a limited eight-week season, followed by a major 20-week UK & Ireland tour.

Starring alongside Helen George (Call the Midwife, The King and I) and Felicity Kendal (The Good Life, Anything Goes) are Freddie Fox (Slow Horses, House of the Dragon) making his musical theatre debut as the charismatic and unpredictable Mike Connor, Julian Ovenden (Downton Abbey, Bridgerton) as the suave sophisticated Dexter Haven, Carly Mercedes Dyer (Anything Goes, A Chorus Line) as the sharp-witted Liz and Nigel Lindsay (Mobland, The Capture) as Uncle Willie and Malcolm Sinclair (Pie in the Sky) as Seth Lord, completing the star-studded line-up of this dazzling must-see musical event of the summer.

This sumptuous new production is brought to life by an multi-award winning creative team, including renowned director Rachel Kavanaugh (currently directing Hugh Bonneville in the smash hit Shadowlands at the Aldwych Theatre), legendary choreographer Anthony Van Laast (Mamma Mia, Kiss Me, Kate) with musical supervision by Stephen Ridley (The King and I, Anything Goes) leading a full orchestra.

Freddie Fox makes his musical theatre debut in HIGH SOCIETY marking an exciting new chapter in a career that already spans acclaimed television roles in Slow Horses and House Of The Dragon, as well as work behind the camera as a director and producer. A member of one of Britain’s most distinguished acting dynasties, he brings both pedigree and versatility to the stage with screen credits that have firmly established him as one of his generation’s most compelling performers. He said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be making my musical theatre debut in HIGH SOCIETY at the Barbican Theatre. It’s the realisation of a boyhood dream for me, and I can’t wait to dive into this world, the music and the sheer joy of Cole Porter.”

Julian Ovenden returns to musical theatre this summer following a celebrated screen career that includes roles in The Crown, Downton Abbey and Bridgerton. Renowned for his rich baritone and stage presence, he has previously earned an Olivier Award nomination for South Pacific, alongside other acclaimed musical performances, making his return in HIGH SOCIETY highly anticipated. He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be returning to musical theatre; there’s nothing quite like the energy of a live audience and this show is pure delight from start to finish.”

Carly Mercedes Dyer is back at the Barbican for a second summer season, following her WhatsOnStage award-winning performance in Anything Goes for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical and Olivier Award nomination. With recent credits including Singin’ in the Rain and A Chorus Line, she continues to establish herself as one of the UK’s most exciting musical theatre talents.

They are joined by Nigel Lindsay who also returns to the Barbican for his second Cole Porter summer season, alongside acclaimed actor Malcolm Sinclair. The cast for this new production of the beloved Cole Porter musical is made up of Naomi Pacquette, David Seadon-Young, James Hume, Bethany Adamson, David Austin-Barnes, Jabari Braham, George Bray, Andrew Coshan, Jordan Crouch, Frances Dee, Aaron Elijah, Tosca Fischer, Jacob Fisher, Heather Jackson, Aoife Kenny, Nell Martin, Isabel Snaas, Thomas Inge, Robin Kent, Imogen Bailey, Lucy Rice.

Producer Sir Howard Panter said: “HIGH SOCIETY is a musical that sparkles with wit, romance and sheer theatrical joy, and we’re absolutely thrilled that the extraordinary talented actors Freddie Fox, Julian Ovenden, Carly Mercedes Dyer, Nigel Lindsay and Malcolm Sinclair will be joining Helen George and Felicity Kendal at the Barbican this summer. Alongside the rest of our fabulous cast, each of these performers brings a unique brilliance, charisma and musicality that will truly capture the glamour and sophistication of this beloved Cole Porter musical for London audiences from May onwards.”

With music and lyrics by Cole Porter and a book by Arthur Kopit, this glittering new production promises a heady cocktail of romance, wit, mistaken identity and irresistible musical charm. Featuring Porter classics such as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, I Love Paris, Well Did You Evah?, Just One Of Those Things, Let’s Misbehave, You’re Sensational, and the swooningly romantic True Love, HIGH SOCIETY is the unmissable musical event of the year.

Clear your diary, because you’re invited to the most swell party of the year, Cole Porter’s HIGH SOCIETY. Join the 28-strong cast for this lavish new production as plans for the society wedding of the year descend into chaos, with old flames and new flames vying for attention as a sharp-eyed tabloid reporter hunts for scandal at the waterfront estate.