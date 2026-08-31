Frances Segelman to Sculpt Richard E. Grant Live at The Actors' Church

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Acclaimed British sculptor Frances Segelman will sculpt celebrated actor, writer and presenter Richard E. Grant before a live audience, offering a rare opportunity to witness the creation of a new portrait sculpture as it unfolds. The exclusive evening of live portrait sculpture brings together two acclaimed figures from the worlds of art and film at The Actors' Church.

The event will see Segelman work directly from Grant, capturing his likeness in real time and offering an intimate insight into the relationship between artist and sitter. Renowned for the speed, precision and spontaneity of her live sculpting, Segelman has created portraits of some of Britain's most recognisable figures across film, theatre, music, politics, sport and royalty.

A Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and Member of the Royal Society of British Sculptors, Segelman is particularly known for her sculptures of members of the Royal Family, including HM The King, the late Queen, Prince Philip, HRH The Princess Royal, HRH The Duke of Kent and HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh. Her recent commissions include Dame Judi Dench, Ray Winstone, Lord David Blunkett, Sir Simon Rattle, Dame Joan Collins, Lord Julian Fellowes, Dame Joanna Lumley and Bruce Oldfield.

Grant brings his own distinguished career across stage and screen to this unique artistic encounter. Grant has become one of Britain's most recognisable actors and cultural figures. The event provides an opportunity to see him in an unusual role: not as performer, but as the subject of a portrait created live before an audience.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to charity, with Richard E. Grant choosing Longfield Hospice in Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire, as his nominated charity. The hospice provides specialist care and support to people affected by life-limiting illness across the local community.

The live sculpting will be followed by a Q&A, giving audiences the opportunity to hear directly from Segelman and Grant about the creative process, the experience of working from life and the relationship between artist and sitter.

Adding to the evening, works by painter Victoria Perloff and sculptor Josette Perloff will be exhibited alongside the live event, bringing together a wider showcase of contemporary portraiture and figurative art.

This rare meeting of artist and sitter offers audiences a unique chance to witness the making of a portrait sculpture from life, while celebrating the skill, spontaneity and human connection at the heart of the artistic process.

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