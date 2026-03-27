Fellowship Award Launched In The Memory Of Imogen Kinchin

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On the second anniversary of her death on World Theatre Day 2024, eight leading industry figures have come together to launch the Imogen Kinchin Fellowship, a funded leadership programme built to accelerate and support brilliant doers to become decision‑makers and help launch the next generation of cultural leaders.

The programme is built in the spirit of Imogen — who died of bowel cancer on World Theatre Day 27 March 2024, aged 44 — who broke ceilings, then helped others break their own.

Nominations for the first cohort of eight would-be leaders opens today.

The eight mentors are some of Imogen's closest industry friends and represent many of the organisations where she worked during her career. The mentors are: Emma Brünjes - Producer, ebp and Producer, Edinburgh Comedy Awards; Jo Danvers - CEO, Mischief Worldwide; Georgia Gatti - Independent Producer & Producer for Neal Street Productions; Glenn Graham - Resident Director, New Adventures; James Grieve - Freelance Director; ex Artistic Director, Paines Plough; Nia Janis - Partner & Founder of Playful Productions; Nicholai La Barrie - Associate Director, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre; James Mackenzie-Blackman - Chief Executive & Artistic Director, Theatre Royal Plymouth.

The Fellowship programme is launched in partnership with: Half Moon Young People's Theatre; Lyric Hammersmith Theatre; Matthew Bourne's New Adventures; National Theatre; Playful Productions and Theatre Royal Plymouth. All of the organisations where Imogen worked during her career.

Commencing in September 2026, each year the fellowship will support between six to eight emerging cultural leaders, with no upper age limit. The intention of the pilot cohort is to reflect the breadth of Imogen's career, aiming for representation from the varying geographic, sector areas and artforms in which Imogen worked: the South West; Young People's Theatre; Fringe; West End/commercial producing; subsidised theatre; dance; a practicing artist in theatre or dance.

Each successful mentee will receive a £3,000 fund to support their engagement in the programme, a one-to-one mentor and access to the wider mentor group through expenses paid events and networking dinners.

Georgia Gatti, Theatre Producer at Neal Street Productions said, “Imogen had a fierce loyalty and an instinct to champion the people around her. She was always on the end of the phone when I needed her, offer considered advice and helping you see you could do more than you think you could. Our career paths are rarely linear, and having peers and mentors to talk to, listen to, and learn from is invaluable. That's what this Fellowship is for.”

Nicholai La Barrie, Associate Director, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre said, “Imogen was a force of nature; if she believed in you, she would be your greatest champion. That is what mentorship is at its best: making space, offering challenge, and backing someone to keep going. Our industry can still feel like a closed club - the sustained, long-term mentoring this Fellowship provides will open doors to different kinds of people, talent, and creativity.”

George Perrin MBE, Leadership Coach and Imogen's husband said, “Imogen was both the light that dazzled and the light that illuminated. She saw things in you that you could not yet see in yourself, and she brought people together, in life and in work. It is wholly fitting that her professional legacy will be to support and spotlight a new generation of courageous, generous and ambitious cultural leaders.”

More information about the Imogen Kinchin Fellowships can be found on the website: https://imogenkinchinfellowship.com/