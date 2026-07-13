FROM THE HEART to Return to West End's Garrick Theatre

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Following a sell-out run last year, multi-award-winning lyricist Don Black will return to the West End with the most ambitious incarnation of From The Heart yet - a celebration of new songs and much-loved favourites. Refined and expanded following its acclaimed performances in 2025, the production plays a strictly limited season at London's Garrick Theatre this October. Performances will run Thursday 8th – Sunday 18th October 2026.

Returning following last year's sell-out performances are Olivier Award winner Clive Rowe (Guys and Dolls, National Theatre; Hadestown, Lyric Theatre) and internationally celebrated stage and screen star Caroline O'Connor (Chicago, Ambassador Theatre; Mack and Mabel, Piccadilly Theatre), whose career spans Broadway, the West End and Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-winning Moulin Rouge!. Together, the acclaimed performers bring decades of award-winning musical theatre experience to the stage. Joining them for this new production is Olivier Award nominee and leading West End star Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard, London Coliseum; Into The Woods, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre). Further casting to be announced in due course. The production is directed by Nick Winston (Bonnie & Clyde, Garrick Theatre; Calamity Jane, The Watermill Theatre), with musical direction from Joe church (Mayflies, York Theatre Royal; Peter Pan, Royal & Derngate) and arrangements by Nick Barstow (Next To Normal, Donmar Warehouse; Wizard of Oz, Watermill Theatre).

Created by one of the world’s most celebrated lyricists, From The Heart is Don Black’s personal tribute to the New York cabaret scene that has inspired his remarkable career. The evening opens with some witty and touching brand new songs performed by an outstanding cast and featuring music written with composers including Gary Barlow, Natasha Bedingfield, David Arnold, Debbie Wiseman and Mike Batt. At every show a surprise special guest will then take to the stage before the evening culminates in a spectacular medley of some of Don Black’s most iconic songs, including classics such as Born Free, Ben, Love Changes Everything, With One Look, To Sir With Love and As If We Never Said Goodbye.

With an extraordinary career spanning more than five decades, Don Black, who just last year won a Tony Award for Sunset Boulevard, has produced some of the world’s best-loved songs for film, television and musical theatre. His other credits include Aspects of Love, Tell Me on a Sunday, The Italian Job and five James Bond themes, including: including Diamonds Are Forever, The Man With The Golden Gun and The World Is Not Enough. From The Heart brings together the songs, stories and collaborations that have defined his remarkable career in his most complete theatrical celebration to date.

Don Black comments, "I've been working on this show for as long as I can remember which proves that some dreams can take a long time to come true."

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