Equity Members Ratify New Three-Year West End Pay Agreement

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Equity members have voted to ratify a new three-year agreement with the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), covering pay and conditions for performers and stage management working in the West End.

The agreement, which runs from April 2026 to April 2029, was approved by 98% of members voting, on a turnout of 75%.

Under the agreement, minimum rates will rise by at least 13.5% over three years. It also improves holiday entitlement and family leave, supports better work-life balance, strengthens equality and inclusion provisions, and recognises additional responsibilities.

Alongside improved notice and scheduling guarantees for performers and stage management, the agreement provides producers and managers with more modern scheduling arrangements, simplifies tour planning, and gives both sides greater certainty over its three-year term.

SOLT and Equity thank the members of their respective negotiating committees, and all those who contributed to reaching the agreement.

Hannah Essex, Co-Chief Executive of the Society of London Theatre, said, "This agreement delivers meaningful improvements to pay and working conditions, strengthens work-life balance, and gives the West End a clear and stable framework through to 2029. It represents a significant commitment from producers at a time when costs are rising faster than inflation and higher employers' National Insurance contributions are compounding the strain on theatres. Even as average ticket prices remain below pre-pandemic levels in real terms, theatres have once again been excluded from targeted business rates relief. Government must now recognise the cumulative pressure on the sector and ensure policy supports continued investment in the workforce, in productions, and in audiences."

Paul W Fleming, General Secretary of Equity, said, “For over a decade, Equity has sought to increase annual leave, reduce rehearsal weeks, and improve work/life balance on the West End. Not only does this agreement achieve these objectives for the first time, but it also lifts minimum pay to a record high in real-terms. We're encouraged by SOLT's stated aspiration to use this agreement as a starting point for more regular high-level exchanges on terms and conditions. There is no reason this cannot be the start of modern terms and conditions, and the beginning of the end of low pay on the West End.”

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