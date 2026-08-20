EDINBURGH 2026: Review: BRON LEWIS: CHAOS, Pleasance Courtyard

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Bron Lewis’s life is chaotic to say the least. She has three warring children, a slipper’d work-from-home partner, her mother has moved in and there is constantly a smell in her house. Performing at the Pleasance on the other side of the world is a welcome break for her.

Bron knows her audience, they're largely made up of mums and teachers that, presumably, the algorithm has correctly guided to her online content. So this is a nice, warm room already and Bron knocks it out of the park with her stories about stressful family life, dog park weirdos, and unbearable mums who handmake Halloween costumes. She has sold out all ten shows of her Edinburgh Fringe debut, and I have no doubt she will continue to do so during her upcoming UK tour dates.

Her audience interaction is abrasive, but it doesn’t stop people from playing along. Bron is real, tired of bullshit and that makes her infinitely likeable. She describes herself as “that sweary Australian lady” during the gig, but it doesn’t feel particularly over the top. I think everyone would benefit from having a straight-talking friend like Bron.

Sisterhood features heavily in Chaos and the middle–child energy is palpable. But when you hear the kind of crap her sister pulled growing up Bron’s revenge seems fair enough. Everything is done with love though, and I'm sure she looks forward to her daughters getting to that point in their relationship.

Chaos was one of the shows that were cut short after the fire alarm went off at the Pleasance Courtyard on the 19. Luckily there were only 10 minutes left, so we got the bulk of it, but Bron was obviously disappointed that she didn’t get to finish her final performance of the run. I still messaged my younger sister when I left.

Chaos ran until 19 August at the Cabaret Bar at the Pleasance Courtyard.

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