Dates Set For MARTIN GUERRE at The Old Vic

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Further details have been released for the all-new version of Martin Guerre at the Old Vic. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the production of the Olivier Award-winning musical, from the creators of Les Misérables, Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, will feature new music, lyrics and folk-inflected orchestrations. The semi-staged production will be directed by Matthew Warchus.

Performances will run for five weeks only, from 1–31 October, with press night on Tuesday, 20 October. Tickets will go on sale to Members at midday on Thursday 16 July and on general sale at midday on Friday 17 July.

The full cast is to be announced at a later date.

Set in 16th-century France during the religious wars, Martin Guerre follows a young wife whose missing husband is replaced by a charismatic stranger who assumes his identity, leading to an unexpected love story. As questions of faith, identity, and prejudice come to a head, the truth is revealed with tragic consequences for everyone involved.

Martin Guerre premiered in London's West End at the Prince Edward Theatre in 1996. Following extensive rewrites after opening, the revised production won the 1997 Olivier Awards for Best Musical and Best Choreography before closing in 1998 after 675 performances. The musical was subsequently revised again for a UK tour and a North American tour in 1999–2000, though a planned Broadway production never materialized. A revival followed at the Watermill Theatre in 2007.

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