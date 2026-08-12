DIWALI STORY: THE JOURNEY OF RAM Sets Full Cast for Wembley

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The full cast has been announced for Diwali Story: The Journey of Ram – A Musical, which will play OVO Arena Wembley on Sunday, September 27, 2026. Kiran Kaanan will star as Ram opposite Bhavithra Gananathan as Sita.

The production will bring together its professional company with approximately 100 community actors and dancers for a large-scale retelling of the Ramayana. It follows the show's sold-out 2025 production at the Royal Albert Hall, with the Wembley staging featuring new material and original music.

Joining Kaanan and Gananathan are Aarya Singh as Lakshman, Pavan Maru as Dasharath and Hanuman, Robin Ravi as Raavan, Charlotte Barnes as Kaikeyi and Vali, Rukmini Sircar as Manthara, Shabari and Mandodari, Prem Rai as Bharat and Sugreev, Bhavini Sheth as Baa and Lakshmi, Abhishek Gadhvi as Shiva and Bapuji, Vivek Mekala as Janak, Indrajit and Marich, Chinmay Khandwala as Vashisht and Vibhishan, Rajeev Mandal as Vishwamitra, Sambarasur and Guha, and Arushi Sharma as Khushi. Sixteen-year-old Dhrushil Vekaria will make his professional stage debut as Luv, while Vanshika Mitter will make her professional debut as Shoorpanakha.

Presented by Sanatan Events Ltd in partnership with The Palan Foundation and Golden Tours, Diwali Story begins in the home of a contemporary British family. As teenager Luv prepares for Diwali, his grandparents introduce him to a richer version of the story he thinks he already knows, exploring Ram and Sita's journey through exile, sacrifice and difficult choices.

“From the beginning I wanted Diwali Story to do two things at once: give audiences the quality of a professional arena production, while creating a stage on which our wider community can genuinely participate,” said producer Nitin Palan MBE. “Wembley isn't that production moved into a bigger building – we are building on what began at the Royal Albert Hall and creating something new.”

New Music and Third Act

The Wembley production will feature new original music and songs by Indian composer Rahul Ranade, with legendary playback singer and Padma Shri recipient Kavita Krishnamurthy also contributing to the new score.

The production will also expand upon its Royal Albert Hall predecessor with a newly created third act. Written by Palan with support from Bhavini Sheth and developed for the arena by director and co-writer Sâmir Bhamra, the new material continues beyond Ram and Sita's return to Ayodhya to explore the five days of Diwali and how the values of the Ramayana continue through contemporary family traditions.

Creative Directors and Choreographers Shruti Shah and Rohan Shah of Bollywood Dance School will lead the production's movement, working with both the professional company and more than 100 community performers.

The pair will also oversee an education and participation program with London schools culminating in a special pre-show performance at OVO Arena Wembley featuring participating students.

Performance Information

Diwali Story: The Journey of Ram – A Musical will play OVO Arena Wembley on Sunday, September 27. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with the performance beginning at 6:15 p.m. The running time is approximately two hours and 55 minutes plus an interval, and the production is recommended for ages 5 and older.

Tickets are on sale now through the Diwali Story website.

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