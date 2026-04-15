Cast Set For THE RAPPING PRINCESS World Premiere at the Polka Theatre

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Polka Theatre has announced casting for their brand-new show, The Rapping Princess, recommended for ages 3-6, playing in the Adventure Theatre from Saturday 16 May – Sunday 21 June, with a press performance on Saturday 23 May at 1.30pm.

Adapted for the stage by Annabel Mutale Reed and Jack Trzcinski, The Rapping Princess is the first stage adaptation of award-winning author Hannah Lee and Allen Fatimaharan's beloved book, The Rapping Princess.

Shiloh is a little Princess with a BIG love for music. She's got one problem though, she can't sing. But she's about to embark on a musical journey to discover her own incredible talent – a voice that is totally, uniquely, and rhythmically all hers!

Join Shiloh as she adventures through all genres of music to discover a love for rapping, with a little help from some singing friends and puppets along the way. A gorgeous, funky fairytale for lovers of ALL music, based on award-winning author, Hannah Lee and Allen Fatimaharan's inspirational children's book.

Anu Akinseye (Once On This Island, Theatre Royal Drury Lane; Into The Woods, Greenside, Edinburgh Fringe) will play the role of ‘Shiloh'. She is joined by Grace Venus (Stalled: The Musical, King's Head Theatre; Sleeping Beauty, Storyhouse) as ‘Queendom Storyteller'.

The creative team for The Rapping Princess includes Annabel Mutale Reed as Director and Adaptor, Jack Trzcinski as Composer and Adaptor, Laura McEwen as Set and Costume Designer, Lara Paul as Stage Manager, Jodi Rabinowitz as Lighting Designer. They are joined by Yoji Yau as Sound Designer, Cheri McKenzie as Assistant Director, Rob Green as Musical Director, and Aminita Francis as Associate Musical Director.

The Rapping Princess forms part of Polka's line-up for the May Half-Term. From 2 – 31 May, in the Y C Chan Theatre, families can enjoy a toe-tapping retelling of a children's classic in the Polka Theatre, Derby Theatre and Hiccup Theatre co-production of Tortoise and the Hare, recommended for ages 3 – 7.

From the creators of ‘Chicken Licken' this new adaptation of the well-loved family classic Tortoise and the Hare is full of puppetry, hare-larious hijinks, fantastic storytelling and original live music that'll have you hopping in your seats. Featuring creative captions, integrated BSL and audio description in every performance, helping the show to be truly accessible for all.

Alongside the productions, Polka are also offering a range of creative workshops: on Tuesday 26 May, grown-ups and their 0 – 4 year olds can explore rhythm, sound and movement in Baby Beatbox!; Create an Epic Fable, a workshop for 5 – 8 year olds inspired by Tortoise and the Hare that invites children to create their own fable through improvisation, music, and role-playing on Wednesday 27 May. Finally, on Thursday 28 May, dive into the dream in A Midsummer Night's Dream: Drama Masterclass, in collaboration with Shakespeare's Globe, including activities for ages 8 - 12 focused on performance skills, movement exercises, and group collaboration to enhance understanding of Shakespeare's magical world and theatre techniques.

Polka's Artistic Director Helen Matravers said, “Polka's commitment to staging work that represents every child, celebrates difference and encourages confidence in individuality is exemplified by a Half Term of exceptional theatre that will entertain and inspire in equal measure. Tortoise and Hare continues our groundbreaking relationship with Derby Theatre and Hiccup Theatre, placing accessibility and Deaf-led theatre work at the heart of our programme. This work is so important and ensures that audiences young and old alike can access captioning and BSL in every single performance.

And glorious gig-theatre for children breaks down more barriers in The Rapping Princess, proving you can have any unique talent, defy expectation, break with convention and pave your own way in the world. All this whilst audiences help create the beat and are invited to dance along with the music, it's a fantastic celebration of music and rap for all the family.

Removing barriers to theatre from such a young age is vital and I am delighted that, as well as stage work we have a rap workshop, fable-family session and very exciting collaboration with the Globe on a Shakespeare classic to ensure creativity is spilling out of every corner at Polka this Half Term.”