Cast Set For GRAYSON THE MUSICAL at Soho Theatre Walthamstow

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Final casting has been announced for the upcoming workshop production of GRAYSON THE MUSICAL, a brand-new musical comedy inspired by the extraordinary life of Turner Prize and BAFTA award-winning Sir Grayson Perry, playing at Soho Theatre Walthamstow from 16 – 19 July 2026.

Leading the company as Grayson Perry is Jack Shalloo (The Little Big Things, The Choir of Man). He is joined by Rebekah Hinds as 'Phillippa', Sooz Kempner as 'Barb', Sam Lupton as 'Colin/Lawrence', Lemuel Knights as 'Alan Measles', Gloria Onitiri as 'Therapist', Katy Baker as 'Miss Green/Pottery Teacher/Nurse', Elliot Norrington as 'Young Grayson', Lucy Park as 'Ger-Woman/Journalist/Shop Assistant', Joshua Lay as 'Dad/Nicolas Serota', and Ben Welch as 'Zumba Teacher/Art School Tutor/ Philippa's Assistant'.

Directed by double Olivier Award winner Sean Foley (The Ladykillers, Dr. Strangelove), GRAYSON THE MUSICAL tells the incredible true story of one of Britain's most celebrated contemporary artists.

Grayson Perry said: 'It's a weird and moving experience to see yourself portrayed by someone else on a stage but it's also a huge privilege when it's an actor of Jack Shalloo's calibre. Jack is an enormously talented performer with the warmth, the wit, the intelligence and the charisma needed to bring this story to life. I'm thrilled to have him leading this wonderful cast and can't wait to see what they create together. Whether audiences will leave wanting to become artists, put on a nice frock, or dig out their old teddy bear remains to be seen!'

Jack Shalloo, who plays Grayson, said: “When I was first told there was a musical featuring art, therapy, cross-dressing and a six-foot teddy bear called Alan Measles, I knew I wanted to be part of it. Grayson's story is deeply personal but also incredibly relatable, and it's been a joy to explore. I'm honoured to be playing him and can't wait to share this funny, moving and brilliantly bonkers show with audiences.”

Director Sean Foley said: “I'm thrilled to be welcoming this extraordinary company to GRAYSON THE MUSICAL. We were looking for performers who could embrace the show's unique blend of mischief, heart, irreverence and emotional honesty, and we've found exactly that. Led by the brilliant Jack Shalloo as Grayson, this cast brings together some of the most exciting musical theatre performers and comic talents working today. I can't wait to see them bring Grayson's remarkable story to life for audiences at Soho Theatre Walthamstow this summer.”

Follow Grayson as he struggles to make his mark on the world while never quite feeling like he fits in. From the wrong class, wearing the wrong dress and making all the wrong choices, Grayson's journey takes him from an Essex working-class council estate to the dizzying heights of the Tate Gallery. This irreverent odyssey sees him navigate identity, creativity and self-acceptance via marital breakdowns, career disasters and some life coaching from a six-foot teddy bear named Alan.

Combining outrageous humour with emotional honesty, GRAYSON THE MUSICAL features music by Richard Thomas (Jerry Springer: The Opera), book by Sara-Ella Ozbek, and lyrics and life story by Grayson Perry himself.

Funny, irreverent and unexpectedly moving, this joyous new musical explores family, therapy, art and the courage it takes to embrace who you truly are.

Presented as an exclusive first-look engagement ahead of further development, these five performances offer audiences an exclusive early opportunity to experience this bold new British musical.

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