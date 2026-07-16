Cast Set For DRAGONFLIES at Hampstead Theatre

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Daniel Abelson, Eleanor Crosswell, Yasmin Dawes, Peter Landi and Gabriella Leon will lead a 16-strong community chorus of Camden residents in Dragonflies, a heartfelt new play by Juliet Gilkes Romero, at Hampstead Theatre on 31 July and 1 August.

Set in the city where loneliness can often remain hidden in plain sight, Dragonflies explores what happens when the places that bring people together begin to disappear – and how communities can find connection, hope and belonging in their wake.

Directed by Jennifer Davis, the play is inspired by the experiences of local residents living in temporary accommodation, members of Camden Disability Action and the Black Carers Collective. A moving exploration of grief, resilience and the human need for connection, Dragonflies celebrates the transformative power of community.

The large-scale community production is presented as part of Hampstead Theatre's ENGAGE programme which supports adults at risk of loneliness and isolation in Camden.

Daniel Abelson (The Assembled Parties, Hampstead Theatre) plays Jason, Eleanor Crosswell (Julius Caesar, Southwark Playhouse) plays Sandra, Yasmin Dawes (May Queen, Paines Plough) plays Anya, Peter Landi (The Invention of Love, Hampstead Theatre) plays Glen and Gabriella Leon (As You Like It @sohoplace) plays Ruby.

The community cast are Costas Louis, Demera Giles, Diana Vatamanu, Dipa Barrow, Joan Jackson-Callen, Julie Arrowsmith, Lily An, Lucas Wright, Lucine, Maheney, Martin Fisher, Philip Bayes, Pilar Sanchez, Ranjan, Sarah Hayes and Tim Bishop.

Juliet Gilkes Romero's previous work includes The Whip (RSC) and The Gift (Jermyn Street Theatre). Director Jennifer Davis's previous credits include The Winch (Hampstead Theatre) and (sorry) (Birmingham REP).

Design is by Alys Whitehead, lighting design by Jamie Platt and sound design by Roly Botha. The Assistant Director is Amin Ali and the BSL Director is Zoë McWhinney.

Dragonflies plays Hampstead Theatre's Main Stage on 31 July and 1 August.

Later in August, the much-anticipated UK premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo will open at Hampstead Theatre from 28 August to 9 November.

Autumn will also see three new plays in Hampstead Downstairs – The Urmetazoan by Alex Rugman directed by Anna Ledwich (18 September – 24 October), Dogstar by Daisy Hall directed by Lucy Morrison (30 October – 5 December) and Mother Russia by Lauren Yee directed by Oscar Toeman (11 December – 30 January). Priority booking for Hampstead Downstairs shows open on Monday 20 July and public booking opens on Friday 24 July.

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