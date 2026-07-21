CIRQUE BERSERK! Will Return to the West End This Autumn

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. Sign Up

Cirque Berserk!, the circus spectacular, will return to London's West End for a strictly limited run this autumn. With a new production directed by Matt Page, the show will run at the Garrick Theatre from 21 until 31 October.

One of Britain's biggest and boldest theatre-circus spectaculars, Cirque Berserk! reimagines the big top for the theatre stage, combining jaw-dropping thrills and skills created especially for the stage. Blending traditional circus artistry with a world-class troupe of acrobats, aerialists, and daredevil stuntmen, the show promises an electrifying spectacle with dazzling stunts and edge-of-your-seat entertainment. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

With performances taking place throughout the October half-term holidays, Cirque Berserk! is offering 'Half Price for Half Term!', with children aged 15 and under able to attend for half-price. Tickets are now on sale.

Britain's biggest theatre circus spectacular is back by popular demand – with a brand new show featuring your favourite Cirque Berserk! acts plus some thrilling new ones! Combining contemporary cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled stunt action, this astoundingly talented international troupe includes over thirty acrobats, aerialists and daredevil stuntmen showcasing the finest in traditional circus thrills and skills.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming