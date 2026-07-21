CIRQUE BERSERK! Will Return to the West End This Autumn
The show will run at the Garrick Theatre from 21 until 31 October.
Cirque Berserk!, the circus spectacular, will return to London's West End for a strictly limited run this autumn. With a new production directed by Matt Page, the show will run at the Garrick Theatre from 21 until 31 October.
One of Britain's biggest and boldest theatre-circus spectaculars, Cirque Berserk! reimagines the big top for the theatre stage, combining jaw-dropping thrills and skills created especially for the stage. Blending traditional circus artistry with a world-class troupe of acrobats, aerialists, and daredevil stuntmen, the show promises an electrifying spectacle with dazzling stunts and edge-of-your-seat entertainment. Full casting will be announced at a later date.
With performances taking place throughout the October half-term holidays, Cirque Berserk! is offering 'Half Price for Half Term!', with children aged 15 and under able to attend for half-price. Tickets are now on sale.
Britain's biggest theatre circus spectacular is back by popular demand – with a brand new show featuring your favourite Cirque Berserk! acts plus some thrilling new ones! Combining contemporary cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled stunt action, this astoundingly talented international troupe includes over thirty acrobats, aerialists and daredevil stuntmen showcasing the finest in traditional circus thrills and skills.