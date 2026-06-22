CAFÉ DEL MAR CLASSICAL to Perform at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Live Music Week

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Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced that Café del Mar Classical will perform on Saturday 26 September as part of the Live Music Week running from 22 September – 27 September 2026. Café del Mar Classical is the brand new orchestral show from the iconic international music brand, and the undisputed home of chill out music. They join the previously announced Doves and Echo & The Bunnymen with further artists to be announced. A curated concert series celebrating the finest talent of today — from legendary icons to rising stars — set against the backdrop of Regent's Park.

Performed by a spectacular 15-piece orchestra and special guest vocalists, fans can expect to hear the greatest hits of Café del Mar's history, featuring tracks by Groove Armada, Moby, Chicane, Zero7, Nightmares on Wax, Morcheeba and many more.

Born in Ibiza, shaped by 45 years of sunset culture and the global rise of chill out music, Café del Mar has consistently translated atmosphere, place and emotion into sound. From a famous bar in Sant Antoni de Portmany, Ibiza, to the globally renowned compilation albums released on Café del Mar Music, the brand has always been at the forefront of cutting-edge soundscapes and unforgettable experiences.

Tickets for Café del Mar Classical go on pre-sale for members at 10am on Wednesday 24 June with general on sale at 10am on Friday 26 June. Tickets for Doves and Echo & The Bunnymen performances are on sale now.

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