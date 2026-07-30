BRASSWORKS 2026 to Bring KONGO DIA NTOTILA to Woolwich Works

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Woolwich Works has announced the complete line-up for BRASSWORKS, its annual celebration of brass music, with Congolese Afro-jazz collective KONGO DIA NTOTILA set to headline the free festival on Saturday 5 September. Now in its third year, the event will bring together musicians, street performers and family activities across a full day of programming in London, coinciding with Woolwich Works' fifth anniversary celebrations.

Returning for its third year, Brassworks has established itself as one of London's most distinctive outdoor music festivals, transforming Woolwich with a spectacular community parade before filling Woolwich Works' courtyard with live music spanning jazz, Afro-fusion, Balkan brass, New Orleans-inspired street music and contemporary brass.

This year's festival also forms one of the highlights of Woolwich Works' fifth anniversary celebrations, marking five years since the award-winning cultural venue opened its doors.

This year's line-up is headed by Congolese Afro-jazz collective Kongo Dia Ntotila (KDN), alongside Brass Funkeys, Crystal Palace Band, Balkanatics, the National Youth Jazz Orchestra (NYJO), DJ BobaFatt and Mr Burn.

Beginning at 12pm in General Gordon Square, the free community parade will wind through Woolwich and the Royal Arsenal before arriving at Woolwich Works, led by explosive street performers the Brass Funkeys, Guinness World Record-holding performers The Majorettes, NYJO Second Line and the anarchic musical comedy of Mr Burn & Friends.

From 12.30pm onwards, the celebrations continue with a full afternoon and evening of free live music in the courtyard, compered by multi-instrumentalist, performer, composer and frontman of cult space-jazz outfit Dundundun Brian Hargreaves.

Headlining the festival are Kongo Dia Ntotila (KDN), whose exhilarating fusion of Congolese rhythms, jazz and Afro-dance music has earned praise from BBC 6 Music's Tom Robinson, who described them as 'musicians of the very, very highest standard'. Their infectious blend of soaring horns, polyrhythmic guitars and irresistible grooves has earned acclaim from Mojo and Songlines, making them the perfect finale to this year's celebrations.

They are joined by one of London's oldest brass ensembles, Crystal Palace Band, fresh from being crowned London and Southern Counties Champions at the 2026 National Brass Championships. Established in 1901, the band combines more than a century of brass tradition with a thriving community programme.

Performing at Brassworks for the first time, the Brass Funkeys bring their explosive New Orleans-inspired sound. Since forming in 2011, the nine-piece collective has become one of the UK's leading contemporary brass bands, performing everywhere from Glastonbury and Boomtown to Ronnie Scott's, KOKO and North Sea Jazz Festival.

Completing the line-up are London's much-loved Balkanatics with their infectious Balkan party sound; the National Youth Jazz Orchestra (NYJO), celebrating the centenary of Miles Davis with a special performance inspired by Birth of the Cool; and the wonderfully chaotic Mr Burn, whose unique blend of live brass, clowning, puppetry and comedy has delighted audiences across Europe.

Keeping the energy flowing throughout the day will be acclaimed selector DJ BobaFatt, whose eclectic career has taken him everywhere from BBC 6 Music and Soho Radio to Fabric, Ministry of Sound and the Royal Albert Hall.

Alongside the performances, audiences can take part in a packed programme of free family activities, including a morning kazoo workshop before joining the parade and opportunities to try brass instruments throughout the day.

There will also be family games, food and drink, children's ear defenders, and a dedicated quiet space, ensuring the festival is accessible for visitors of all ages.

Nick Williams, Director at Woolwich Works said

'When we opened Woolwich Works five years ago, our ambition was to create a venue that belonged to everyone. Brassworks has become one of the best examples of that vision. It's free, joyful, inclusive and brings together world-class musicians, communities and audiences of all ages. As we celebrate our fifth birthday, we're delighted to welcome audiences for what promises to be our biggest, boldest and brassiest Brassworks yet.'

Brassworks takes place on Saturday 5 September from 12pm at Woolwich Works. Entry is free, with no booking required for the parade or courtyard performances.

For full line-up details and festival information visit: www.woolwich.works/brassworks

The line-up also includes BRASS FUNKEYS, CRYSTAL PALACE BAND, BALKANATICS, the NATIONAL YOUTH JAZZ ORCHESTRA, DJ BOBAFATT and MR BURN, with the day's festivities beginning at noon with a free community parade through Woolwich and the Royal Arsenal ahead of live performances in the venue's courtyard. Brassworks is supported by the Royal Greenwich Festivals fund and by L&Q.

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