BALLET SHOES and More Set For 2027 at Sadler’s Wells

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Sadler's Wells has announced three new shows today for 2027, including Ballet Shoes, Jasmin Vardimon's Lullaby and a mixed bill by São Paulo Dance Company.

In February Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Jasmin Vardimon returns to Sadler's Wells East with a reimagined version of her 2003 piece Lullaby, which marked her choreographic breakthrough. São Paulo Dance Company returns to Sadler's Wells Theatre with a mixed bill of work presented by Dance Consortium including three pieces all by female choreographers from Brazil.

Next summer, The National Theatre's critically acclaimed production of Ballet Shoes comes to Sadler's Wells Theatre as part of a UK tour. Adapted for the stage by Kendall Feaver and directed by Katy Rudd, this production will star Anton Du Beke (Strictly Come Dancing) as Great Uncle Matthew and Fidolia.

Tickets go on sale to Sadler's Wells Patrons on Tuesday 15 September at 10am, to Rehearsal Members on Thursday 17 September at 10am, Members on Friday 18 September at 10am and to the general public on Thursday 24 September 2026 at 10am.

Lullaby

Wednesday 24 – Saturday 27 February 2027

Tickets from: £15

Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Jasmin Vardimon returns to Sadler's Wells East with the award-winning Lullaby, the 2003 piece that marked her choreographic breakthrough. Over two decades later, she revisits and expands the work with fresh insight and a new vision for the stage.

Against the stark backdrop of a hospital ward the piece explores the fragile dualities of human life: joy and despair, vulnerability and resilience, sickness and wellbeing through striking imagery, visceral performance and Vardimon's signature wit.

Lullaby is a Sadler's Wells co-commission

BSL interpreted post-show talk on Wednesday 24 February 2027

Audio described performance and accompanying touch tour on Saturday 27 February 2027

São Paolo Dance Company Mixed Bill

Thursday 25 – Saturday 27 February 2027

Tickets from: £15

The acclaimed São Paulo Dance Company returns to the UK for its second tour presented by Dance Consortium with triple bill Brazilian Perspectives featuring work from three female choreographers from Brazil.

Agora by Cassi Abranches explores time and rhythm as dancers' bodies are sculpted by the percussive beats and bass grooves of Afro-Brazilian fusion.

Umbó by Leilane Teles blends evocative vocals with the rhythmic textures of Afro-Brazilian traditions, exploring the process of turning what inspires us into something uniquely our own.

Est.ação by Lili de Grammont explores questions around climate change alongside the unpredictability of human connection. The choreography moves seamlessly between humour, tension and celebration.

BSL interpreted post-show talk on Thursday 25 February 2027

Audio described performance and accompanying touch tour on Friday 26 February 2027

Ballet Shoes

Wednesday 25 August – Saturday 11 September 2027

Tickets from: £15

The National Theatre's celebrated production of Ballet Shoes adapted for the stage by Kendall Feaver and directed by Katy Rudd (The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, Nanny McPhee) returns, performed for the first time at Sadler's Wells Theatre as part of a national tour.

This five star reimagining of Noel Streatfeild's beloved novel breathes fresh life into the classic story, while staying true to its heart. Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke will make his debut in a National Theatre production playing Great Uncle Matthew and Fidolia their guardians in (for selected performances only).

Director Katy Rudd is joined on the creative team by set designer Frankie Bradshaw, Costume Designer Samuel Wyer, choreographer Ellen Kane, composer Asaf Zohar, dance arrangements and orchestrations Gavin Sutherland, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph, video designer Ash J Woodward, illusions Chris Fisher and the casting director is Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG.

Audio described performance and accompanying touch tour on Saturday 4 September 2027

Frozen Light multi-sensory performance on Friday 10 September 2027

Captioned performance on Saturday 11 September 2027

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