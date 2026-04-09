BALLET NIGHTS Will Come to Cadogan Hall This Month

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BALLET NIGHTS 011: CONVERGENCE will continue the organisation’s progressive stance in presenting a broad curation of world-class artists for another unique programme at Cadogan Hall.

CONVERGENCE will feature artists, companies and voices from Europe, Asia, and USA alongside the UK’s top creative, forward-thinking institutions and individuals who are proactively future-proofing dance in the UK.

Live music is an integral part of the Ballet Nights experience. On April 29th Ballet Nights’ celebrated house concert pianist, Viktor Erik Emanuel will perform alongside the electrifying Quartet Concrète in Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 9.

Global ballet star Denys Cherevychko will perform classical and rare contemporary work while new voices are showcased through Paris-based artist Germain Zambi and emerging choreographic talent Rentaro Nakaaki, First Soloist with English National Ballet.

Says Ballet Nights founder and Artistic Director Jamiel Devernay-Laurence, “Ballet Nights 011: Convergence celebrates the platform's commitment to bring a broad curation of world-class artists together for one-night-only in a performance that exists only once - and is remembered long after. We will be honouring British ballet lineage with a revivial of Peter Darrell’s historic Chéri pas de deux performed by dancers of Birmingham Royal Ballet, carefully staged from its original notation.

“Important international perspectives are brought sharply into focus with the Ballet Nights and UK debut of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre who are celebrating over 50 years of excellence in ballet performance. Two of PBT’s Principal Artists, Hannah Carter and Lucius Kirst (left) will be performing the first movement from Three Preludes which was created in 1969 by the legendary British-born dancer, dance maker and choreographer, Ben Stevenson OBE, who led Houston Ballet for over 30 years.

“Stevenson had a natural instinct for theatrical dance combined with the refinement of British ballet; PBT’s Artistic Director, Adam McKinney, performed the piece when he was a principal with Milwaukee Ballet and has brought it into the repertoire of the company he now leads. Hannah and Lucius will also premiere The Nutcracker Adagio by American choreographer Trey McIntyre – the piece is due to have its USA premiere in 2027 so not only is it a huge coup for Ballet Nights it’s also an honour for us to present the company’s UK debut.

“Continuing our international offering we’re delighted to welcome Taiwan’s exciting contemporary dance company, B.DANCE, to the Ballet Nights stage for the first time. It’s exactly the kind of international dialogue Ballet Nights was built for, and I can’t wait for London audiences to experience their energy, precision, and perspective for the very first time.”