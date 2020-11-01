West Virginia Symphony Orchestra to Present Livestreamed Concert

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The concert will take place on November 15.

WV News has reported that the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will be presenting a livestreamed concert on November 15th, featuring an all-strings version of the orchestra, with guest pianist Orion Weiss.

The concert will feature "Lyric for Strings" by composer George Walker, Elgar's "Serenade" and Beethoven's "Piano Concerto No. 4" with Weiss on piano and more.

Tickets to view the streamed concert are $15 for single tickets and $25 for family tickets.

You can purchase tickets her: wvsymphony.org.

In a release, WVSO president Joe Tackett said, "After hours of discussions with our musicians, we are proud to make a commitment to bring back music in a new, safe way."

