The Old Opera House Theatre Company Presents The Comedy SELF-HELP by Norm Foster As Part of Their 2024 Spring Season

Canadian playwright Norm Foster has been a favorite of the Old Opera House, with comedies like The Love List, Here on the Flight Path, Looking, and Skin Flick.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

The Old Opera House Theatre Company in Charles Town, WV, will kick off the 2024 Spring Season with the Norm Foster comedy, Self-Help at the Old Opera House Theatre in Charles Town. Directed by David Porterfield.

A married couple of second-rate theatre actors cast themselves as nationally renowned self-help gurus. Their lives unravel in a farce as they try to conceal a body and hold on to their falsely won fame. Canadian playwright Norm Foster has been a favorite of the Old Opera House, with comedies like The Love List,  Here on the Flight Path, Looking, and Skin Flick.

Featuring

  • Teri Campbell as Cindy Savage                                 
  • Steve Cairns as Hal Savage                                       
  • Amy Hebb as Bernice                                    
  • Kristine Bainbridge as Ruby Delvecchio                              
  • Tim Phillips as Detective Snow                                
  • Joseph Guichebarou as Jeremy Cash                                    

Performance Dates: February 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 2024. Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 2:30pm.

 



