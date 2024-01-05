The Old Opera House Theatre Company Presents The Comedy SELF-HELP by Norm Foster As Part of Their 2024 Spring Season

The Old Opera House Theatre Company in Charles Town, WV, will kick off the 2024 Spring Season with the Norm Foster comedy, Self-Help at the Old Opera House Theatre in Charles Town. Directed by David Porterfield.

A married couple of second-rate theatre actors cast themselves as nationally renowned self-help gurus. Their lives unravel in a farce as they try to conceal a body and hold on to their falsely won fame. Canadian playwright Norm Foster has been a favorite of the Old Opera House, with comedies like The Love List, Here on the Flight Path, Looking, and Skin Flick.

Featuring

Teri Campbell as Cindy Savage

Steve Cairns as Hal Savage

Amy Hebb as Bernice

Kristine Bainbridge as Ruby Delvecchio

Tim Phillips as Detective Snow

Joseph Guichebarou as Jeremy Cash

Performance Dates: February 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 2024. Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 2:30pm.