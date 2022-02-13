Region II Drama Festival Held at Fairmont Senior High School

The Region II drama festival was held on February 12th at Fairmont Senior High School. The 2020 West Virginia state drama festival was postponed in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic began. This marks the first time that these high school theatre students have been able to perform since the pandemic hit. The state competition in 2020 was set to be held at Marshall University, and the 2022 competition will once again take place there at the end of March.

Fairmont Senior High School, Robert C. Byrd High School, North Marion High School, and more competed to attend the state festival. Only two schools from the Region II festival will move on to the state level. According to the local West Virginia news source, 12WBOY, the Region II Thespian Director of the West Virginia Thespian Society, Erin Zuchowski, stated, "Today we are very excited to be back with live theater after such a break. Most of my theatre children are not athletes, and this is their outlet for school expression, the thing that means the most to them, and if we are only focused on sports then we miss a large group of students who are otherwise, perhaps, underserved."