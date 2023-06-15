NARNIA Comes to West Virginia Public Theater in December

Performances run December 16-22.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

NARNIA Comes to West Virginia Public Theater in December

Step through the wardrobe and enter the magical world of Narnia, a captivating musical based on the beloved novel by C.S. Lewis. With music by Thomas Tierney and lyrics by Ted Drachman, this enchanting production brings to life the timeless story of four siblings who discover a magical land beyond the wardrobe in their country home.

As they explore this fantastical world, the siblings encounter talking animals, mythical creatures, and a wicked witch who has cast a spell of eternal winter. With the help of the courageous lion Aslan, they embark on a perilous journey to defeat the witch and restore order to Narnia.

Featuring a talented cast, stunning costumes, and unforgettable musical numbers, Narnia is a family-friendly production that will delight audiences of all ages. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic and wonder of this beloved classic live on stage.




