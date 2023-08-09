DEAD MAN WALKING Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in November

The event will take place on November 4 at 12:55pm.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

DEAD MAN WALKING Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in November

Dead Man Walking will be presented at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in November. By Jake Heggie with a libretto by Terrence McNally, the event will take place on November 4 at 12:55pm.

American composer Jake Heggie’s compelling masterpiece, the most widely performed new opera of the last 20 years, arrives in cinemas in a haunting new production by Ivo van Hove. Based on Sister Helen Prejean’s memoir about her fight for the soul of a condemned murderer, Dead Man Walking matches the high drama of its subject with Heggie’s beautiful and poignant music and a brilliant libretto by Tony and Emmy Award–winner Terrence McNally.

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium, with mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato starring as Sister Helen. The outstanding cast also features bass-baritone Ryan McKinny as the death-row inmate Joseph De Rocher, soprano Latonia Moore as Sister Rose, and legendary mezzo-soprano Susan Graham—who sang Helen Prejean in the opera’s 2000 premiere—as De Rocher’s mother.

Photo Credit: Paola Kudacki / Met Opera




