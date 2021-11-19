BLACK PEARL SINGS! Comes to The Historic Dock Street Theatre Next Year

Black Pearl Sings! will be performed at The Historic Dock Street Theatre next year. Performances will run March 9 - 27, 2022.

The production is by Frank Higgins with direction by Henry Clay Middleton.

In parched, depression era Texas, two women from vastly different backgrounds discover common ground and conflict through song. A search for lost African-American folk music leads Susannah, an ambitious "song collector" for the Library of Congress, to Pearl a woman with a soulful voice and a steely spirit. After meeting Pearl in a Texas jail, Susannah is convinced Pearl may know a song rare enough to earn Savannah a teaching job at Harvard, a post denied to her thus far because she is a woman. Pearl has dreams of her own, and hopes her songs will be her ticket out of jail for a reunion with her long-lost daughter.

Featuring a cappella renditions of many beloved American folk songs and spirituals - "This Little Light of Mine," "Troubles So Hard," "Kum Ba Yah" and "Pay Me My Money Down" - the legacy of the past clashes with their hopes for the future, as these two dynamic women journey together to find their way out of the shadows and into the spotlight.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://charlestonstage.com/shows-and-tickets/black-pearl-sings.