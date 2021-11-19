Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLACK PEARL SINGS! Comes to The Historic Dock Street Theatre Next Year

pixeltracker

Performances will run March 9 - 27, 2022.

Nov. 19, 2021  
BLACK PEARL SINGS! Comes to The Historic Dock Street Theatre Next Year

Black Pearl Sings! will be performed at The Historic Dock Street Theatre next year. Performances will run March 9 - 27, 2022.

The production is by Frank Higgins with direction by Henry Clay Middleton.

In parched, depression era Texas, two women from vastly different backgrounds discover common ground and conflict through song. A search for lost African-American folk music leads Susannah, an ambitious "song collector" for the Library of Congress, to Pearl a woman with a soulful voice and a steely spirit. After meeting Pearl in a Texas jail, Susannah is convinced Pearl may know a song rare enough to earn Savannah a teaching job at Harvard, a post denied to her thus far because she is a woman. Pearl has dreams of her own, and hopes her songs will be her ticket out of jail for a reunion with her long-lost daughter.

Featuring a cappella renditions of many beloved American folk songs and spirituals - "This Little Light of Mine," "Troubles So Hard," "Kum Ba Yah" and "Pay Me My Money Down" - the legacy of the past clashes with their hopes for the future, as these two dynamic women journey together to find their way out of the shadows and into the spotlight.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://charlestonstage.com/shows-and-tickets/black-pearl-sings.


Related Articles View More West Virginia Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Mean Girls Wednesday Socks
Mean Girls Wednesday Socks
Book of Mormon Unisex Hello Doorbell Tee
Book of Mormon Unisex Hello Doorbell Tee
Diana Scarf
Diana Scarf

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Introduces High School Edition of 'Louder Than Words' From TICK, TICK... BOOM!
  • Mercedes De La Cruz Joins THE CHRISTMAS STAR
  • IN MONET'S FOOTSTEPS Nominated For Hollywood Music In Media Award
  • POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEUMSTANCE Announced as Holiday Entertainment For Military