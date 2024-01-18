VIDEO: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Comes To Kennedy Center Next Month

On stage February 6th through 11th, 2024.
For its annual Kennedy Center engagement, the beloved company presents Ailey classics and new works, including Ailey’s signature Revelations. Watch highlights from the upcoming program in the video below.
More than 25 million people in 71 countries have seen Revelations, making it the most widely-viewed modern dance work in the world. It takes a special work to remain as timeless as when it was created in 1960—and it takes a special company to perform it with unparalleled artistry.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has always been a treasured part of the Kennedy Center experience since we opened our doors in 1971. The company is a powerful incubator of pure talent, and you’ll watch as Ailey’s newest dancers showcase their skills amidst the virtuosity of the most tenured dancers.
Audiences will experience mixed repertory programs that include new works from the most dynamic choreographers of today—and each performance ends with the soul-stirring masterpiece Revelations. Subscribe to The Kennedy Center!
