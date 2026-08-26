SPOTLIGHT Cabaret to Launch New Jaemi Theatre Company

NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jaemi Theatre Company, an AAPI centered nonprofit theater company based in the Washington DC region, will introduce itself to the public with SPOTLIGHT: The Official Launch Cabaret on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 6:00 PM at Busboys and Poets Takoma. Tickets are $25 and available at jaemitheatre.org.

The evening brings together ten artists across poetry, clown, spoken word, song, monologue, and performance art. The lineup features Regie Cabico (poetry), Rohan Narayanan (spoken word), Adri Tavares (clown), Bri Houtman (performance art), Kira Judish (dramatic reading from a new novel), Tudor Rico (song), Chandra Char (song), Brant Zheng (monologue), and Daniella Ignacio (performer and accompanist). Centeno hosts.

Proceeds support Jaemi's inaugural Asian Theater Festival, scheduled for May 2027. The festival will present five staged readings across five weeks, each hosted by a different theater in the region for a single evening. Four readings will feature new plays by AAPI playwrights selected through an open call opening this fall, and the fifth will present a Korean play in English translation. The host country rotates each year, beginning with Korea in 2027.

Jaemi recently received its first institutional grant, $5,000 from Open Space Arts, restricted to supporting staged readings of AAPI playwrights and directed entirely toward the 2027 festival.

The company launched in March 2026 with BAAL, a staged reading at Atlas Performing Arts Center that played to a near capacity house and was covered by DC Theatre Arts and Washington City Paper.

ABOUT JAEMI THEATRE COMPANY

Jaemi Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theater company based in the Washington DC region, dedicated to developing new work and amplifying Asian and Asian American voices on stage.

Don't Miss a Washington, DC News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming