Review: LA SALPÊTRIÈRE at Taffety Punk

Chilling look inside Parisian asylum treating female hysteria.

By: Oct. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Bill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Star in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Photo 3 Bill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Lead RAGTIME in DC
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Review: LA SALPÊTRIÈRE at Taffety Punk

Originally on the site of a Paris gunpowder factory, La Salpêtrière was built under the direction of King Louis XIV as a hospital in 1656. Not that hospitals were meant for medical treatment. Instead it was meant to hold the destitute and outcasts of the city - orphans, the insane and prostitutes. 

With a capacity of 10,000, it was one of the largest “hospitals” in the world. Stormed during the French Revolution, it was also a place where doctors could experiment on treatment of the mentally ill as early as the 18th century and became a place where hysteria in women was diagnosed and treated.

It’s a rich field for the first play from Taffety Punk Theatre company member Kelsey Mesa in which to explore treatment of women then and how, aspects of the controlling patriarchy and the battles to break out of it and  maintain some semblance of sanity and freedom.

The fact that it was devised during the pandemic is also somewhat reflected in her “La Salpêtrière”, receiving its world premiere, directed by Danielle A. Drakes, at the Capital Hills Arts Workshop that is the company’s home.

Kimberly Gilbert, Fabiola da Silva and Yihong Chen star as three hospital inmates in similarly white, diaphanous 19th century gowns (by Johanna Presby). Da Silva, as a newly admitted patient is as first mute, as Chen and Gilbert flit about. They each have a way to cope with their incarceration — Chen’s character flirts with the Le Docteur and uses dancerly movement (Danny Puente Cackley) to get favor; Gilbert’s Antoine takes a more cynical approach, with the actress bringing wit and comic nuance to the part.  

As the newcomer learns of the horror of her situation, there are screams and outbursts. Aspects of prescribed hysteria fit well with the punk rock origins of Taffety Punk — built on  blending dramatic movement and experimental expression. In this, Lorraine Ressegger-Slone has her hands full as intimacy, fight and movement director. 

Likewise, the confines of the black box theater are well adapted to their hospital cell. The set by Daniel Flint gets is variations (and occasional explosions) through the lighting of Elijah Thomas.

Cackley’s role as well-dressed Docteur is the most one dimensional. A natural villain, his go-to treatment is a punch to the uterus. He puts the women on humiliating display at well-attended lectures and demonstrations, in which he frequently makes the chosen women bark like dogs. In turn, their eventual method of rebellion has to do with roaring like lions, a century before Helen Reddy put such sentiment in song. 

When a  building revolution outside the walls provide the possibility of freedom, it comes  with its own frightening array of choices, opening the notion of what the viewer will do with theirs.

Running time: About 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Photo credit: Kimberly Gilbert, Yihong Chen and Fabiolla da Silva in ‘La Salpêtrière.’ Photo by Cameron Whitman.

“La Salpêtrière” runs through Oct. 14 at Capitol Hills Art Workshop, 545 7th Street SE. Tickets available online. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Review: THE CHOSEN at 1st Stage Photo
Review: THE CHOSEN at 1st Stage

THE CHOSEN at 1st Stage is a fascinating coming-of-age story of two boys and their fathers, and their extraordinarily different Jewish communities located just “five blocks and a world apart.”

2
Pianist Chris ORiley-Brings Youth To Classical With Radiohead & Bach Together At Kenne Photo
Pianist Chris O'Riley-Brings Youth To Classical With Radiohead & Bach Together At Kennedy Center, November 6

Emmy-winning NPR host and renowned pianist Christopher O'Riley brings the music of Radiohead and J.S. Bach to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 6. Introducing classical music to a younger audience.

3
Anke Neumann Art Installation Announced At The Folger This November Photo
Anke Neumann Art Installation Announced At The Folger This November

When the Folger Theatre begins performances of The Winter's Tale on November 4, ticket holders will be greeted by Anke's Neumann's ethereal and symbolic 15-foot-tall hanging sculpture.

4
BWW Q&A: Raja Feather Kelly of MACBETH IN STRIDE at Shakespeare Theatre Company Photo
BWW Q&A: Raja Feather Kelly of MACBETH IN STRIDE at Shakespeare Theatre Company

BroadwayWorld sat down with Shakespeare Theatre Company's Macbeth in Stride Choreographer Raja Feather Kelly about the production. Created by Obie Award-winning artist Whitney White, Macbeth In Stride uses one of the Bard’s most iconic characters to examine just what it means to be an ambitious Black woman.

From This Author - Roger Catlin

Roger Catlin, a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, is a Washington D.C.-based arts writer whose work appears regularly in SmithsonianMagazine.com. and AARP the Magazine. He has a... Roger Catlin">(read more about this author)

Review: THE CARETAKER at Edge Of The Universe TheaterReview: THE CARETAKER at Edge Of The Universe Theater
Review: SOMETHING MOVING: A MEDITATION ON MAYNARD at Ford's TheatreReview: SOMETHING MOVING: A MEDITATION ON MAYNARD at Ford's Theatre
Review: ESPEJOS: CLEAN at Studio TheatreReview: ESPEJOS: CLEAN at Studio Theatre
Review: MONUMENTAL TRAVESTIES at Mosaic TheaterReview: MONUMENTAL TRAVESTIES at Mosaic Theater

Videos

Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater Video
Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET Video
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scorched
ExPats Theatre (9/23-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Proof
Alden Theatre (10/27-10/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swept Away
Arena Stage (11/25-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: Festive French Fare
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (11/26-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Small Island Big Song
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/20-4/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pretty Woman: The Musical
The National Theatre (12/12-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tale of the Fisherman and the Golden Fish
Synetic Theater (12/08-1/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Virginia Opera: The Barber of Seville
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (11/12-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alma Ensemble
Hylton Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Orlando
Constellation Theatre Company (10/12-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You