Review: HISTORY ON FOOT at Ford’s Theatre and on the Streets Of DC

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Good theatre can take place practically anywhere if you know what you want out of the experience. Since 2008 Ford’s Theatre has been conducting walking tours under the banner of History On Foot. The tour takes you around to several places that all have some kind of connection to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln on the night of April 14, 1865.

Now, I know what you are thinking. Why is this slightly, ok, really awkward looking writer reviewing a walking tour? Well, this is not your standard stuffy tour where the guide always seems bored with his or her's job. History On Foot features a top DC actor playing the character of Detective James McDevitt whose job it is to be part tour guide while also posing the question of weather or not John Wilkes Booth was a lone assassin or were there others involved. As the tour participants are all considered deputies, there is an interactive element to the proceedings. During the tour, select “deputies” were handed envelopes with eyewitness accounts from people who witnessed the events of April 14, 1865. When asked, the “deputy” hands their envelope to the detective and the performer reads the account to the crowd as that character.

The script was written by Richard Hellesen who also wrote one of my other favorite presentations that just so happens to also perform at Ford’s Theatre One Destiny. Originally directed by Mark Ramont, the tour is now supervised by Ford’s Theatre’s Director of Artistic Programming José Carrasquillo.

Chris Stinson in Ford's Theatre's History On Foot.

Photo by Michael Kyrioglou.

Playing the role of Detective James McDevitt on my tour was the superb actor Chris Stinson who alternates with Max Johnson, Dylan Toms, and the soon to be returning Michael Glenn. I have total respect for Stinson because doing this kind of thing on the streets of D.C. comes with a set of challenges. Everything from people wanting to join the tour as it goes onward to competing with a very loud ice cream truck. Through it all, Stinson remained fully in character while giving us “deputies” the clues we needed to help in his case.

I should say at this point that Stinson had an excellent tour manager named Maya Thompson who made sure the tour had places for us to sit and keep anyone who wanted to sneakily join us away.

Now before I sum up my thoughts, here are three pieces of practical information you might want to know about.

The tour is totally flat (the exception being the alley heading to the back of Ford’s Theatre which has a slight incline) and FULLY accessible. The actor playing Detective McDevitt and the tour manager won’t ever leave you behind.

The tour is 1.6 miles so make sure you wear comfortable shoes.

Lastly, there are no restroom stops so please make sure to use the ones at Ford’s Theatre before the tour begins.

Chris Stinson in Ford's Theatre's History On Foot.

Photo by Carolina Dulcey.

I have always said that good theatre is meant to educate as well as entertain. History On Foot definitely succeeds in doing this. Ford’s Theatre never skimps on its quality and always hires the best talent possible.

If you think a walking tour is not for you, History On Foot will change your mind about what those types of things can be. The theatrical elements will definitely help keep you engaged from beginning to end and you’ll learn plenty as well. For all you lovers of American History, this tour will trigger your inner geekdom. In other words, History On Foot makes for an unlikely and very enjoyable jaunt on the streets of D.C..

Running Time: 95 minutes.

History On Foot runs through August 29th, 2026, and will then return for its fall engagement with select dates between September 5th and October 24th, 2026.

All tours begin in front of Ford’s Theatre which is located at 511 Tenth Street NW, Washington D.C..

Lead photo credit: Chris Stinson in Ford's Theatre's History On Foot.

Photo by Damon Bowe Photgraphy.

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