Photos: THEATRE WEEK 2026 to Bring Discounted Tickets to DC Region
Pop-up performances, an industry night and a free outdoor concert at The Wharf round out the lineup.
Theatre Washington announced Theatre Week 2026, a three-week celebration of the DC-area's theatre scene, running September 24 – October 11. The annual event offers residents and visitors $25, $45, and $65 tickets to more than 30 productions across the region. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 9 at theatreweek.org.
This year's Theatre Week lineup extends beyond the stage, with free performances in unexpected places, opportunities to connect with the region's theatre community, and programming designed to bring theatre directly to audiences across the DMV.
'Theatre Week is an invitation to experience the incredible range of theatre happening across our region,' said Amy Austin, President & CEO of Theatre Washington. 'Whether you're a lifelong theatre lover or someone seeing a show for the very first time, there's a seat waiting for you. From performances in our theatres, to pop-ups in our airports, Metro stations and beyond, Theatre Week 2026 is about bringing people together, celebrating the artists and organizations who make this community so vibrant, and reminding everyone that theatre is thriving in our region.'
Theatre Week Highlights
Theatre Week Takes Flight - Pop-Up Performances at Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in partnership with Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) - Thursday, September 24
Washington Nationals Theatre Week Industry Night - Theatre professionals can come together for a special industry night on Friday, September 25. Tickets will be available exclusively to theatre industry members.
Make A Scene - Theatre Week Concert at The Wharf - A free outdoor concert Theatre Week concert on the Floating Stage by Transit Pier - Tuesday, September 29 with happy hour activities at 6pm and the concert at 7pm.
Metro Pop-Up Performance - A special pop-up performance at WMATA Eastern Market Metro Station in partnership with WMATA Art in Transit. Date to be announced soon.
Bucket Brigades for the Taking Care Fund - Participating theaters will be collecting donations for the Taking Care Fund following each curtain call between Thursday, October 1 through Sunday, October 4.
Advocacy Day - The theatre community will come together on Monday, October 5 at Studio Theatre for a full day focused on advocacy, policy, and the future of the region's theatre industry. The day will feature advocacy training with Will Gartshore, Senior Director of Policy and Government Affairs at World Wildlife Fund and a three-time Helen Hayes Award recipient; a panel conversation and Q&A with elected officials representing DC, Virginia, and Maryland; and a keynote address. The day will end with a live taping of City Cast DC's 'The State of DC-Area Theatre,' bringing together industry leaders and voices to examine the current state of the DC theatre industry, the challenges and opportunities facing the field, and what comes next.
Theatre Week 2026 partners include Premier Cultural Partner Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, TodayTix, Giant Food, Destination DC, Events DC, The Quincy, an Ascend Collection Hotel, and Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington.
2026 Participating Theaters & Shows
1st Stage - Betrayal
Adventure Theatre MTC - Beatrice Likes the Dark
Arena Stage - The Fruits of Our Labor by Step Afrika!
Best Medicine Rep - Stonewall's Bust
Compass Rose Theater - You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Creative Cauldron Stage - Monsters of the Villa Diodati
ExPats Theatre - Coming to America
Ford's Theatre - Come From Away
Folger Theatre - Measure for Measure
GALA Hispanic Theatre - Garbo: El artista que salvó al mundo (Garbo: The Artist Who Saved The World)
Imagination Stage - Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical
In Series - The Makado
Mosaic Theatre - Somewhere Over The Border
NextStop Theater - The Second Best School Shooting
Olney Theatre Center - Some Like it Hot
Round House Theatre - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (co-production with Olney Theatre Center)
Shakespeare Theater Company - Frida... A Self Portrait
Shakespeare Theater Company - The Score
Signature Theatre - Merrily We Roll Along
Spooky Action - Hakawatis: Women of the Arabian Nights
Studio Theatre - Wish You Were Here
Theatre J - The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk
Theatre Prometheus - Where Dead Women Go to Dance by Stephen Spotswood
The Keegan Theatre - Hundred Days
Voices Festival Productions - Woody Sez
Washington Improv Theater - Stumped
Washington Stage Guild - The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company - Venus
Workhouse Arts Center - Bat Boy: The Musical
For the latest updates and a full list of productions, visit theatreweek.org.
About Theatre Week
Theatre Week is an annual celebration of the DC-area theatre industry, offering $25–$65 tickets to dozens of productions, plus free events designed to introduce audiences to the depth and variety of theatre in the region.
About Theatre Washington
Through collaborative partnerships and programs, Theatre Washington supports the Washington, DC-area's professional theatre community, celebrating artistic achievement, strengthening the theatrical workforce, supporting institutional growth, and cultivating collective action. Core programs include the Helen Hayes Awards, Theatre Week, Theatre Summit, Theatre Work, and the Taking Care Fund.
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Coming to America: An Immigrant Cabaret
ExPats Theatre (9/30-10/18)
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Misery
Aldie Mill Historic Park (8/20-8/30) PHOTOS
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Stonewall's Bust
The Writers Center (10/09-10/25)
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Dracula's Midnight Masquerade
George C. Marshall's Dodona Manor (10/16-11/01) PHOTOS VIDEOS
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Natural History
Mosaic Theater Company (1/21-2/07)
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Mamma Mia!
National Theatre (10/27-11/15)
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Rockville Little Theatre presents "Fences"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (4/30-5/09)
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Victorian Lyric Opera Company presents "Pirates of Penzance"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (6/11-6/20)
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Victorian Lyric Opera Company presents "Haddon Hall"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (9/04-9/06)
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The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Washington DC (10/10-10/10)