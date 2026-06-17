PANDORA, GRAND SLAM HERO, and More Set For Imagination Stage 2026-27 Season

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Imagination Stage, the DMV's leader in youth development through the arts, is thrilled to announce its 2026-2027 professional theatre lineup. Centered around the inspiring theme, “A Season of Heroes and Hope,” this year's slate of productions is packed with high-energy musicals, interactive experiences for toddlers, and deeply moving stories that celebrate everyday heroism and the power of optimism.

“Through the magic of live theatre, young audiences don't just watch stories unfold—they see themselves in them,” says Joanne Lamparter, Imagination Stage's Chief Artistic Programming Officer. “This season is all about helping children identify the heroes around them, discover what it truly means to be an active, helping member of a community, and walk away inspired with hope for the future.”



Bringing this vision to life, the season kicks off with the infectious rhythms of Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical (September 26–October 18, 2026), followed by a spectacular holiday production of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (November 21, 2026–January 3, 2027), directed by Helen Hayes Award winner Ashleigh King.

In January and February, Wake Up, Brother Bear! (January 16–February 21, 2027) invites you into the world of Brother and Sister Bear as they follow a year through the seasons. Together we see a waterfall melt, meet a butterfly, chase an elusive fish, and skate on an icy pond. Children sit on the floor around the stage and may join in the action with this funny and reflective exploration for young imaginations.

In March and April, audiences will see the return of Inside Out and Backwards (March 13–April 18, 2027). It's bedtime, and two children use their imaginations to turn their room inside out! While playing dress-up, a glove becomes a dancing fish, a shirt becomes a fantastical creature, and a sock dance rocks the closet!

The excitement builds in the winter and spring with a lineup curated for elementary-school-aged children, starting with a highly anticipated world-premiere musical, Pandora: Out of the Box! (February 27–April 10, 2027). This landmark production marks a major creative union for Imagination Stage, bringing together playwright Psalmayene 24 and composer Deborah Wicks La Puma. Both celebrated artists return to the theatre where they previously broke ground in Theatre for Young Audiences.

Following the Pandora premiere, audiences will be treated to the problem-solving adventures of Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck: The Questioneers for a limited, two-week run (April 17–25, 2027). The season culminates in the summer with the musical Grand Slam Hero (June 16–July 24, 2027), which centers on real-life hero and baseball legend, Roberto Clemente. Grand Slam Hero highlights another creative partnership for the theatre, written by the internationally celebrated musical theatre writing team of Karen Zacarías and Deborah Wicks La Puma.

Discount ticket packages for 3, 5, or all 7 shows are now available for purchase. Packages are structured by the age of the child(ren), as well as flexible options to pick and choose among all of the shows. Discounts are as high as 35%, the best prices of the year. To learn more about extra benefits and to purchase a ticket package, go to Imagination Stage's website or call the box office at 301-280-1660. Single tickets go on sale in early August, with prices starting at $16.

2026-2027 Professional Theatre Season

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical

September 26–October 18, 2026

Written and Directed by Nina Meehan

Music and Lyrics by Austin Zumbro

Produced by Third Wish Productions

Originally Developed and Produced by Seattle Children's Theatre

Based on Chicka Chicka Boom Boom ©1989 by Bill Martin Jr., John Archambault, and Lois Ehlert. All rights reserved. Licensed by Moxie & Company, LLC.

This musical bursts onto the stage as a joy-filled celebration of letters, words, and imagination that will captivate kids and adults alike. With infectious rhythms, dazzling puppets, lively dancing, and playful audience interaction, this high-energy production transforms the beloved story into a whirlwind of color, creativity, and fun to launch our season of hope. Best for ages 3-9.

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical

Based on the book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! by Dr. Seuss

November 21, 2026–January 3, 2027

Book and Lyrics by Timothy Mason

Music by Mel Marvin

Additional Music and Lyrics by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss

Directed and Choreographed by Ashleigh King

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI)

Get ready to grow your heart three sizes this holiday season as the world's most famous “green menace” marches onto our stage! Directed by prominent DMV director and choreographer Ashleigh King—who previously directed Imagination Stage's hit A Year with Frog and Toad and choreographed Nate the Great—this spectacular musical adaptation brings Whoville to life with whimsical sets, toe-tapping songs, and the timeless story of a Grinch who discovers the true meaning of Christmas. From an unlikely anti-hero comes a message of community, kindness, and redemption that will leave even the “grinchiest” audience members full of holiday hope. This show is great for all ages!

Wake Up, Brother Bear!

January 16–February 21, 2027

Directed by Kathryn Chase Bryer

Written by Kathryn Chase Bryer and Janet Stanford

Originally Directed by Kathryn Chase Bryer and Janet Stanford

Music Arrangements by Moira Todd



Wake Up, Brother Bear! invites you into the world of Brother and Sister Bear as they follow a year through the seasons. Together we see a waterfall melt, meet a butterfly, chase an elusive fish, and skate on an icy pond. Seated on the stage, children can join the action in this funny and reflective exploration for young imaginations. Best for ages 1-4.

Pandora: Out of the Box!

February 27–April 10, 2027

A World Premiere Musical

Directed by Kathryn Chase Bryer

Book and Lyrics by Psalmayene 24

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Step into a world where Ancient Greece meets the modern day in this high-energy, world-premiere musical. When 10-year-old Pandora can't resist opening an oversized, mysterious gift from her grandfather Zeus, she accidentally unleashes a rowdy quartet of troublemakers: Selfishness, Sorrow, Worry, and Meanness, and only through sheer determination and resilience is she able to face the problems they create! Best for ages 5+.

Inside Out and Backwards

March 13–April 18, 2027

Directed by Kathryn Chase Bryer

Written by Kathryn Chase Bryer and Natasha Holmes

Originally Directed by Kathryn Chase Bryer and Natasha Holmes

Music Composed by Tim Guillot

It's bedtime, and two children use their imaginations to turn their room inside out! While playing dress-up, a glove becomes a dancing fish, a shirt becomes a fantastical creature, and a sock dance rocks the closet! This interactive, highly visual production celebrates how hope and play can transform any ordinary space into an extraordinary world. Best for ages 1-4.

TheaterWorksUSA's Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck: The Questioneers

April 17–25, 2027

Based on the books by Andrea Beaty

Book by Lauren Gunderson

Music by Bree Lowdermilk

Lyrics by Kait Kerrigan

Ms. Greer's classroom includes three inquisitive out-of-the-box STEM heroes. Rosie Revere has big dreams. Iggy Peck has a relentless passion for architecture. And Ada Twist's curiosity can lead her to solve any problem. Armed with hope, teamwork, and determination, these young thinkers prove that asking questions is the first step to saving the day! Best for ages 5+.

Grand Slam Hero

June 16–July 24, 2027

Directed by Mina Morita

Book and Lyrics by Karen Zacarías

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

This dynamic baseball musical transports audiences to 1972 Pittsburgh, where legendary Pirates player Roberto Clemente is at the top of his game. Sam Kowalski and the neighborhood baseball-playing kids are in an intense competition to win the chance to meet Clemente in person. But when their favorite sports hero steps up to help victims of a natural disaster in Nicaragua, the kids must learn that there is far more to life than winning. Best for ages 4+.

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