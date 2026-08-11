National Chamber Ensemble to Mark 20th Anniversary With New Season

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The National Chamber Ensemble (NCE) celebrates two decades of bringing exceptional musicians and extraordinary music to audiences in the Washington, DC region with its 20th Anniversary Season, 'A Season of Masters from Baroque to Soul.'

The five-concert season, running from November 2026 through June 2027, reflects NCE's commitment to presenting great music with artistry, accessibility, and joy, while celebrating the rich cultural life of Arlington and the transformative power of live performance.

For 20 years, NCE has brought acclaimed musicians to intimate venues throughout Arlington and the Washington region, earning praise from critics and audiences alike. The Washington Post has called NCE 'Delightful,' while DC Theater Arts named the ensemble 'One of the gems of the entire Metro area.' NPR's Nina Totenberg praised NCE for having 'Enriched the musical skyline...amazing!' and 'We need more performances like this—ones that honor the old while inviting us to experience something entirely new.' from a MD Theatre Guide review.

A SEASON THAT TRULY TRAVELS FROM BAROQUE TO SOUL

The anniversary season opens November 7 with Romantic Masterworks: Mendelssohn, Schubert and Brahms, featuring acclaimed soprano Karin Paludan and music including Schubert's The Shepherd on the Rock, Mendelssohn's Piano Trio in D minor, and Brahms' Piano Quartet in G minor.

NCE's popular Holiday Cheer! returns December 19, bringing together winners of the 2026 Nancy Peery Marriott Young Artist Competition, talented student musicians from the community, and the acclaimed Voce Chamber Singers for a festive program of seasonal favorites, Handel's Messiah, and a carol sing-along. Children 10 and under attend free.

On February 13, NCE celebrates one of Arlington's most influential musical figures with a Valentine's Tribute to Roberta Flack. Acclaimed vocalist Alison Crockett joins the ensemble to perform beloved Flack classics including Killing Me Softly, Feel Like Makin' Love, and The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face. The concert honors the enduring legacy of the legendary singer, pianist, and Arlington native.

The spring concert at Marymount University – Ballston Center, Energy of Spring, on April 10, features music by Beethoven, Saint-Saëns, and Leclair, along with a world premiere by Grammy and Emmy-winning composer Michael Patterson. Violinist and NCE Artistic Director Leonid Sushansky reunites with pianist Thomas Pandolfi for an evening of virtuosity and lyricism.

The season concludes June 12 with Vivaldi's Extraordinary Four Seasons, an imaginative multimedia presentation of Vivaldi's beloved masterpiece. The Nancy Peery Marriott Discovery Concert combines live performance with humorous demonstrations, spectacular visuals, and readings of Vivaldi's sonnets.

Returning as special guest host is legendary actress and singer Lynda Carter, best known for her iconic portrayal of Wonder Woman. Carter will narrate the sonnets, bringing storytelling, humor, and theatricality to the season finale.

'Our 20th anniversary is a celebration of the extraordinary community that has made National Chamber Ensemble possible,' said Leonid Sushansky, NCE Artistic Director. 'We are celebrating our audiences, our remarkable musicians and artists, and the power of music to bring people together. This season—from Schubert and Brahms to Roberta Flack and Vivaldi—represents the breadth, creativity, and spirit of NCE.'

NCE will continue to offer a high-quality view-at-home option for its concerts, making performances accessible to audiences who cannot attend in person.

2026–2027 SEASON

Romantic Masterworks: Mendelssohn, Schubert & Brahms — November 7, 2026 | Gunston Arts Center, Arlington

Holiday Cheer! — December 19, 2026 | Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington

Valentine's Tribute to Roberta Flack — February 13, 2027 | Gunston Arts Center, Arlington

Energy of Spring: Beethoven, Saint-Saëns & More — April 10, 2027 | Marymount University – Ballston Center

Vivaldi's Extraordinary Four Seasons — June 12, 2027 | Gunston Arts Center, Arlington

SEASON TICKETS AND INDIVIDUAL CONCERT TICKETS

Tickets and more info is available now through the National Chamber Ensemble's website: www.NationalChamberEnsemble.org

Tickets: Season tickets Early Bird Special $159 till Sept 16, $169 after. Gen admission $45, student $25.

ABOUT NATIONAL CHAMBER ENSEMBLE

Founded 20 years ago, the National Chamber Ensemble presents world-class musicians in innovative programs that combine beloved masterworks with musical discoveries. Based in Arlington, Virginia, NCE is dedicated to making exceptional chamber music accessible to diverse audiences through performances, education, young artist opportunities, community partnerships, and innovative programming.

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