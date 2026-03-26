Mosaic Theater Company Reveals First Slate of Programming for 2026 – 2027

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mosaic Theater Company has revealed its first productions of its 2026 – 2027 season. The full slate will be the company’s largest subscription season since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The season includes two world premieres: 7th Street Echo, a celebration of DC’s music and culture by playwright Paige Hernandez; and Natural History, a caper comedy from playwright Collin Van Son about the importance of fighting for our history before it’s too late. From award-winning co-creator and star of Off-Broadway’s Mexodus, Brian Quijada’s Somewhere Over the Border makes its DC premiere this fall. Taking audiences on a musical journey featuring cumbia, Mexican mariachi boleros, hip hop and more, this captivating story is inspired by the real-life journey of Quijada’s mother from El Salvador to the U.S. and L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Additional programming will be announced at a later date.

Further illustrating Mosaic’s commitment to elevating new work and providing a pathway from concept to stage, the season will provide development support of Mosaic commissioned playwright and Artistic Director of Visionaries of Creative Arts, Michelle Banks’ new bilingual play (ASL and spoken English) and the newest work of SPARK commissioned and nationally celebrated playwright, A. Rey Pamatmat. Mosaic will also support, in partnership with New Harmony Project, the development of 24K's new musical, The People v. Marion Barry, reuniting the writing team of Young John Lewis: Prodigy of Protest, playwright Psalmayene 24 and Grammy-nominated musician Kokayi.

Mosaic maintains its commitment to provide deeper engagement with themes of its programming through its Reflection Series. Robust community and audience activities built in collaboration with over 40 partners annually, the Reflection Series allows Mosaic to reach all eight wards of DC through its programming. Subscriptions and more information are available at mosaictheater.org.

FIRST SLATE OF PROGRAMMING FOR 2026 – 2027 SEASON

Somewhere Over the Border

By Brian Quijada

Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell

September 10 - October 4, 2026

DC Premiere

Dorothy becomes Reina in this fresh take on The Wizard of Oz from Brian Quijada, the award-winning creator and star of Mexodus, which premiered at Mosaic ahead of back-to-back Off-Broadway runs. Inspired by the true story of his mother’s immigration in the 1970s, Somewhere over the Border takes audiences on a musical journey from El Salvador to America featuring cumbia, Mexican mariachi boleros, rock, hip hop, and more! As Reina travels north to the Mexican border, she gathers friends, faces down dangers, and holds tight to the memory of the little boy she left behind to build a better life for them both. With equal parts joyful whimsy and harrowing truth, Somewhere Over the Border is a timely new musical that honors the grit and resilience of the immigrant’s journey and reminds us of the humanity of all our neighbors.

Natural History

By Collin Van Son

Directed by Chelsea Radigan

January 21 - February 7, 2027

World Premiere

The year is 2169. As wildfires rage across the West, environmental activists and partners-in-crime Jane and Clyde embark on a daring caper to steal a taxidermied bison from the American Museum of Natural History. Only problem? It’s already gone. This darkly comedic reckoning with American mythology explores the tensions between history and nostalgia, personal and public responsibility, and art and activism. Natural History is a eulogy from the future about loss, legacy, and what is worth saving when the past disappears and the record is up for grabs.

7th Street Echo

By Paige Hernandez

Directed by Reginald L. Douglas

March 25 - April 18, 2027

World Premiere

Candela is determined to make music her life’s work and pick up where her father’s drumsticks left off. Her mother, however, has different plans for her future. As Candela studies by day and gigs by night in pursuit of her dream, family secrets are unearthed, loyalties are tested, and the young woman is pushed to forge her own identity against the backdrop of her family legacy. Featuring live Go-Go music and spoken word, 7th Street Echo is a celebration of DC’s music and culture and a testament to the strength of a family’s love, perfect for audiences of all ages.

Education and Engagement

Reflection Series

Accompanying all of these productions will be Mosaic’s landmark Reflection Series programming—a series of special events, panels, and conversations that highlight the themes of Mosaic’s plays, build innovative partnerships with over 40 local and national organizations, and engage diverse audiences in dialogue with one another.

Intergenerational Matinees

A cornerstone of its education and community engagement work, Mosaic’s Intergenerational Matinees serve as a catalyst for connection, inviting discussion around our main stage plays’ common themes. After watching plays together, high school students and seniors will engage in post-show conversations with Mosaic’s artists and one another.

Youth Playwriting Contest

Mosaic continues its work to uplift and inspire the next generation of great playwrights through its Youth Playwriting Contest. This year’s contest grows to include middle school students in the Washington, DC-metro area, including Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, and Northern Virginia, in addition to high schoolers. The contest culminates in a public reading of the winning submissions held at a branch of the DC Public Library and featuring professional directors and working actors.